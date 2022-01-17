BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics

China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics

BEIJING: The number of COVID-19 cases in China reached its highest level since March 2020 today (Jan 17), as Beijing races to smother outbreaks just three weeks before hosting the Winter Olympics.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Monday 17 January 2022, 05:33PM

There were 223 more cases reported in China today (Jan 17), according to authorities in Beijing. Photo: AFP

There were 223 more cases reported in China today (Jan 17), according to authorities in Beijing. Photo: AFP

China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has stuck to a strict policy of targeting zero COVID cases even as the rest of the world has reopened.

But its approach has come under sustained pressure in recent weeks with multiple clusters across the country just as the Games are about to get under way in Beijing.

Today there were 223 more cases reported in China, including another 80 in the virus-hit port city of Tianjin, and nine more - including cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant - in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong.

Athletes and officials have already started to land in the capital ahead of the Games, immediately entering a tightly controlled bubble separating them from the rest of the population.

But after a local Omicron case was detected in Beijing over the weekend, authorities have also tightened regulations for those arriving in the capital from elsewhere in China.

The city is now demanding a negative test before travel and a follow-up test after entering the city, with residents urged not to leave the city for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

Some tourist sites in the capital have also been closed.

Strain on economy

The infected woman in Beijing had not travelled or had contact with infected people, authorities said, as they tested some 13,000 people living or working in the same area.

Health official Pang Xinghuo told reporters today the virus had been found on the surface of a letter the infected person had received from Canada, as well as inside the unopened letter.

Dozens of letters from the same batch were tested, and five showed positive traces of COVID-19, she said, including samples from inside unopened letters.

C and C Marine

The strain was different from Omicron cases in China, and similar to strains identified from North America last month, she said.

“We come to the conclusion that the possibility of virus infection through inbound objects cannot be ruled out,” she said.

Beijing’s theory the virus did not originate in China but was imported in frozen food was judged “possible” but very unlikely in a report from World Health Organization-appointed international experts last year.

China has linked some virus clusters to products imported from overseas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US says on its website that it is “possible” for people to be infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects - but the risk is low.

Within three days, there should be a 99% reduction of virus traces left on surfaces.

Analysts have warned that China’s ongoing zero-Covid approach - which includes swift and targeted lockdowns and travel restrictions - will increasingly weigh on the economy.

Another 68 cases were reported across central Henan province, where partial lockdowns and mass testing have been rolled out for millions of residents.

Zhuhai, the mainland city bordering the gambling hub of Macau, told residents to avoid leaving and started testing the whole city from today, after detecting a handful of Omicron cases.

Meanwhile in the historic northern city of Xi’an infections have slowed to single digits after nearly a month under lockdown.

Sixty more imported cases were also recorded, as China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a “circuit breaker” policy where routes are halted if infections brought in are too high.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla shooting trial set for March! Test & Go restart proposal? || January 17
Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home
Power outage to affect Freedom Beach to Paradise Beach
Southern peace talks held in Phuket
Tiger killers slapped with another charge
B1bn reserved for victims of side effects from COVID vaccinations
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges
Phuket marks 389 new COVID cases, no new deaths
First Omicron-related death reported
Phuket students allowed to go back to school
Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation
Soaring pork prices linked to supply hogging
Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed
Man recounts 21-day ordeal, lost and fleeing elephants

 

Phuket community
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges

How many serving soldiers have been killed in Myanmar by the 'rebels.' Who backs them?...(Read More)

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Silly thing to do. Forgotten in ten minutes but Djokovich will carry on for a few years. Mind those ...(Read More)

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Djokovic, one; Australian Border Force, Game, Set, Match. He got exactly what he deserved, hopefully...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

What is the point to shuffle a 86 years old woman with underlying health problems ( may she rest in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

We are here at the moment on a holiday and daily we hear of tourist coming in, being tested and leav...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

I would rather believe the doctors than the baseless allegations from posters that neither knew the ...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

O.J. Simpson has killed more people ....(Read More)

Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed

The bankruptcy of the thai legal system! Thirteen monthsneeded to get a obvious clear and juridical ...(Read More)

Phuket students allowed to go back to school

Typical great dumb way of non anticipating 'managing' matters! Publishing on a Sunday that k...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

Another week of declining cases and more importantly death rate, and perhaps some normality will ret...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Phuket Property

 