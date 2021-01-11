BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday

China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday

WORLD: Ten World Health Organization (WHO) scientists will visit China from Thursday to probe the origins of COVID-19, authorities said today (Jan 11), more than a year after the pandemic began and amid accusations Beijing has tried to thwart the investigation.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Monday 11 January 2021, 04:18PM

Residents line up to be tested for coronavirus in Beijing on Jan 11, 2021, after new cases emerged in the province which surrounds the capital. Photo: AFP.

Residents line up to be tested for coronavirus in Beijing on Jan 11, 2021, after new cases emerged in the province which surrounds the capital. Photo: AFP.

The long-awaited mission is of great political significance at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the world, caused almost two million deaths, and brought the global economy to a virtual standstill.

The WHO team “will conduct joint research cooperation on the origins of COVID-19 with Chinese scientists”, the National Health Commission said in a statement that provided no further details.

A last-minute delay to the mission earlier this month earned China a rare rebuke from the head of the WHO.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “very disappointed” China had not authorised the team’s entry - especially as two members were already en route.

Beijing sought to downplay the tension, however, with foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying calling it a “misunderstanding”.

The WHO experts will have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival, but are expected later to visit Wuhan - the city where the deadly virus was first detected in late 2019.

Virus origins

The US and Australia have led international calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of the virus, putting China under significant pressure amid growing calls for accountability.

Beijing has faced international criticism over its lack of transparency during the initial outbreak, although domestically the government has praised its own handling of the outbreak and stifled any criticism.

Government officials have repeatedly said that tracing the origins of the pandemic was a “scientific matter”, and has even pushed theories it originated outside China.

Experts say solving the mystery of how it first jumped from animals to humans is crucial to preventing another pandemic, but China’s tight control of its scientific research leaves little hope of finding definitive conclusions.

There is little dispute that the virus emerged in late 2019 at a wet market in Wuhan where wildlife was sold as food, and the pathogen is believed to have originated in an undetermined bat species.

The quest to detect its origins has also been plagued by conspiracy theories - amplified by US President Donald Trump - that it leaked from a Wuhan virology lab.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations as reserves run low
Electricity outage to affect Kalim
Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway
FDA vows ‘safety first’
CCSA shrugs off calls to deny free virus care
Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane
Domestic air travel takes a hit
Homeless man sought over Phuket Town building fire
Phuket health officials investigate mystery migrant worker death
Ministry confident second wave will end this month
Indonesian plane feared crashed, 62 passengers and crew aboard
Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival
Man arrested for robbing Patong 7-Eleven with knife
Phuket sets up ‘Emergency Operations Centres’
Position-tracking app required in 5 provinces

 

Phuket community
FDA vows ‘safety first’

@Kurt. When he says "...“There will be enough vaccine for everyone, free of charge,..” it ...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

"...we do not know what caused the accident...” I wonder. By the looks of the vehicle, doe...(Read More)

FDA vows ‘safety first’

Nice to read that vaccines will be free of charge! Quite different from that private hospital in BKK...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@ChrisWC, Well, Bangkok is declared a 'red zone'. Anyone traveling, coming into Phuket fro...(Read More)

FDA vows ‘safety first’

China wouldn't allow WHO to investigate the source of the virus! That's a powerful statement...(Read More)

Phuket sets up ‘Emergency Operations Centres’

Fascinated-Pascale: About reading, in the first paragraph you mention is not any address written of...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

The doctor talks only about the center of the Universe ---> Thailand. Sure the new variant of Co...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

Could the Doctor also explain how he will control the new Covid-19 (variant) which has now effected ...(Read More)

Thai AirAsia Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us

Have some sympathy for AirAsia ? Never forget Flight 8501 ...(Read More)

Ministry confident second wave will end this month

Your standard pharmaceutical masks that you see everyone wearing are a bit of a gambler's joke. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
K9 Point
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 