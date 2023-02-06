British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China says US shooting down balloon ‘damaged’ relations

China says US shooting down balloon ‘damaged’ relations

BEIJING: A US decision to shoot down a Chinese balloon that Beijing claimed had veered off course has “seriously impacted and damaged” relations between the two countries, China’s foreign ministry said today (Feb 6).

Chinesepolitics
By AFP

Monday 6 February 2023, 10:49AM

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called off a planned visit to Beijing following the incident. Photo: AFP

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called off a planned visit to Beijing following the incident. Photo: AFP

The aircraft, which Washington said was a spy balloon, had spent several days flying over North America, leading the United States to call off a planned visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Washington on Saturday said a fighter jet had shot it down off the coast of South Carolina, because of what it called Beijing’s “unacceptable violation” of American sovereignty.

Beijing protested the move, claiming the balloon was a civilian aircraft that was blown off course, and yesterday lodged an official complaint with the US embassy in China.

“The United States’ actions have seriously impacted and damaged both sides’ efforts and progress in stabilising Sino-US relations since the Bali meeting,” vice foreign minister Xie Feng said in the complaint, according to a foreign ministry statement.

CBRE Phuket

He was referring to a summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in November.

Beijing, the statement added, “is paying close attention to the development of the situation” and “reserves the right to make further necessary reactions”.

Pentagon officials on Friday described the airship as a “high-altitude surveillance balloon”, adding that Washington had taken steps to block it from collecting sensitive information.

A day after Pentagon officials said another balloon had been spotted somewhere over Latin America, air force officials in Colombia said an object with “characteristics similar to those of a balloon” had been detected Friday and “monitored until it left the national air space”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese tourist slashed by Phuket tour shop owner
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket flight woes, Hotels warned over environmental reports, Thai dish is ‘12th worst’ || February 6
Power outages to affect Thepkrasattri Rd, Tambon Thepkrasattri
Thailand’s corruption ranking improves
COVID becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice
Chinese travel companies resume full operations
Navy defends efforts to find missing fishing crew
‘Sudden braking’ blamed for Azur Air incident
Hotels, condos warned of B1mn fine for failing to submit environmental reports
Engine fire aborts takeoff at Phuket airport
Industry president urges long-term fix to PM2.5
US shoots down Chinese spy balloon over ‘unacceptable’ violation
Phuket Opinion: Power drive
Companies line up to build Patong Tunnel
Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourist slashed by Phuket tour shop owner

i go on dive boats to Phiphi regularly & the park fees are collected on the boat, not paid in ad...(Read More)

Hotels, condos warned of B1mn fine for failing to submit environmental reports

A proper septic system has a digestive sealed tank underground and a leech field to capture outflows...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

555...(Read More)

Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

PK, you're living in a dream world. China was hit HARD because of their lolly-water. Hence the i...(Read More)

Engine fire aborts takeoff at Phuket airport

PK, why don't you occasionally make comments relevant to the story rather than whine about other...(Read More)

COVID becoming seasonal, annual vaccination will suffice

Thailand is going to cancel their contract with Pfizer, first country to do so . Glad somebody woke ...(Read More)

Vachira providing pay-for Pfizer jabs for foreigners

@Kurt. Wow, an epidemiologist too? However, not a well read one. Sinovac kept the whole of China and...(Read More)

Engine fire aborts takeoff at Phuket airport

@Kurt. You're now a senior (citizen) air traffic controller? I am in awe. Is there nothing you c...(Read More)

Hotels, condos warned of B1mn fine for failing to submit environmental reports

Ok, ok, as long the paperwork of IEE and EIA can be filed, MNRE will be satified. The 'rest'...(Read More)

Hotels, condos warned of B1mn fine for failing to submit environmental reports

Just walking anywhere near a klong or drainage grate on the street. will tell you that very little i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fashion TV
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners

 