THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China reports 118 more COVID-19 deaths

China reports 118 more COVID-19 deaths

The death toll in China from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 2,236 today (Feb 21) after 118 more people died, most of them in the hard-hit epicentre province of Hubei, the government said.

healthChinesedeath
By AFP

Friday 21 February 2020, 10:56AM

Community staff members delivering foods to residents in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. The death toll in China from the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic rose to 2,236 today (Feb 21) after 118 more people died. Photo: AFP

Community staff members delivering foods to residents in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. The death toll in China from the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic rose to 2,236 today (Feb 21) after 118 more people died. Photo: AFP

The National Health Commission also said in its daily update that China had confirmed 889 new cases.

The number is up from the previous day when it reported the lowest number of new infections in nearly a month, which fuelled hopes that the epidemic is nearing its peak.

More than 75,000 coronavirus infections have now been reported in China, and hundreds more overseas in more than 25 countries.

The vast majority of the deaths and overall cases in China remain in Hubei and particularly the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.

The numbers have been muddied, however, by China changing the criteria it uses to arrive at a diagnosis.

China said yesterday (Feb 20) that it had once again revised the way it confirms infections and would now include only those diagnosed by laboratory tests.

It was the second revision in just eight days, a move that could muddle efforts to track the spread of the illness.

Chinese health officials had last week said that patients from Hubei who had been diagnosed through clinical methods including lung imaging would be added to the count in addition to those confirmed by lab tests.

That led to a huge one-day increase in the number of confirmed cases - 14,840 - on February 13.

The change was blamed on a backlog of patients awaiting nucleic acid tests whose condition was deteriorating and needed urgent treatment.

Chinese officials said this week that their drastic containment efforts, including quarantining tens of millions of people in Hubei and restricting movements in other cities nationwide, have started to pay off.

A World Health Organization official noted the progress in China but warned it had not yet reached a turning point.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Virus hits Iran

Elsewhere, Iran has confirmed three new coronavirus cases following the deaths of two elderly men, the health ministry told AFP yesterday, as Iraq banned travel to and from its neighbour.

The pair who died were elderly Iranian citizens and residents of the city of Qom. They were the first confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus in the Middle East.

Health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said two of the new cases were also in Qom and the other was in Arak, south of the holy city.

“In total there were five cases... of which two have been fatal,” he said.

South Korea cases jump to 156

South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus today as the number of infections linked to a religious sect in Daegu spiked, making it the worst-infected country outside China.

Thirty-nine of the new cases were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said, taking the country’s overall figure to 156. One person has died, it was confirmed yesterday.

More than 80 members of Shincheonji have now been infected, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on Feb 10 but attended at least four church services before being diagnosed.

The mayor of Daegu - South Korea’s fourth-biggest city, with a population of over 2.5 million - has advised residents to stay indoors, while access to a major US base in the area has been restricted.

Residents wore masks to go about their daily activities today, but the streets remained active.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket unemployment jumps 34% as virus fallout bites
COVID-19 to get ‘dangerous’ label in Thailand
PSU refloats solutions to Phuket water shortages
Maximum penalty sought for gold shop shooter
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Abortion decriminalised! Killer arrested after 13 years? Coronavirus update! || February 20
Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army
Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit
Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket marine chief confident Phuket to remain strong as Asia cruise ships moved to Europe amid virus fears
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city
Thai retail giant Central launches record-breaking IPO
Syringe stepped on at Layan Beach
Electricity outages to hit north Phuket, Koh Yao islands
China’s death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

Why are in Rassada area around 200,000 people from other provinces allowed to live not registered, w...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Didn't care for the truth again Mr Ed but you continue to allow Insp K's drivel? Where did m...(Read More)

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army

I seem to remember the Gov saying there were no shortages the other week. Now he wants us to conserv...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

I agree 100% with DeKaas...burning should be banned. These constant plastic trash fires pollute the...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance

Maybe time to pay for the antivirus software also since the screens in/out of the underpass just kee...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

haha...Dr's Jekyll and Hyde. Now Doctors of Medicine. ...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Dek, you are right...but this is about, if K commented, as you did, you, jor, and a couple of others...(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

I feel "sorry" for this man... after all he expressed remorse..... hang to bastard....(Read More)

Police finally get their man after 13 years

Isn't it disgusting how many of them suddenly feel remorse only after they are caught. Why don&#...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Rorri_2....Why would anyone with a functioning brain watch such garbage!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
QSI - Cooking Competition
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Cassia Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 