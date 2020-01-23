Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China quarantines city at centre of virus outbreak

China quarantines city at centre of virus outbreak

WORLD: China placed the city at the centre of a virus outbreak under effective quarantine today (Jan 23), suspending outward flights and trains in a drastic step to contain a contagious disease that has killed 17, stricken hundreds and reached other countries.

healthimmigrationChinesedeathanimalsSafetytourism
By AFP

Thursday 23 January 2020, 08:41AM

In Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, authorities cancelled large public events, and called on visitors to stay away. Photo: AFP

In Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, authorities cancelled large public events, and called on visitors to stay away. Photo: AFP

Authorities in Wuhan, a major transport hub, also suspended public buses and subways, and said residents should not leave the city of 11 million people without a special reason.”

More than 570 people have been infected with the virus across China - with most cases found in Wuhan, where a seafood market that illegally sold wild animals has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak.

The coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Like SARS, it can be passed among people through the respiratory tract.

The first case of the new virus was confirmed on Dec 31, and it has since been detected in Japan, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

The World Health Organization yesterday delayed a decision on whether to declare a global health emergency - a rare instrument used only for the worst outbreaks.

After a meeting of an emergency committee in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he needed “more information.”

The emergency committee will meet again from 11am GMT today, after its chair, Didier Houssin, said the experts were split over declaring a public health emergency.

Though Tedros praised China's “very, very strong measures” to contain the outbreak.

Asked about Wuhan’s transport shutdown, Tedros said: “By having a strong action not only will they control the outbreak in their country but they will also minimise the chances of this outbreak spreading internationally.”

Sealed off’

Wuhan's special anti-virus command centre said the quarantine measures, which come into effect from 2am GMT, are meant to “effectively cut off the virus spread, resolutely curb the outbreak and guarantee the people’s health and safety,” according to state media.

The city’s tourism and culture department cancelled all group tours until Feb 8, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The city had already warned people to avoid entering or leaving Wuhan. Large public events for the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts tomorrow (Jan 24), were cancelled.

Authorities in Wuhan also made it mandatory to wear a mask in public places, according to state media.

The hashtag “Wuhan is sealed off” was trending on China's Twitter-like Weibo, with more than 30 million views.

With hundreds of millions of people travelling across China this week for the Lunar New Year holiday, the National Health Commission yesterday announced measures to curb the disease - including sterilisation and ventilation at airports and bus stations, as well as inside planes and trains.

Unknowns

The Chinese government has classified the outbreak in the same category as the SARS epidemic, meaning compulsory isolation for those diagnosed with the illness as well as the ability to implement quarantine measures.

But they still have not been able to confirm the exact source of the virus.

Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, said: “There are many unknowns to address in this event including clinical severity and the true extent and nature of disease transmission.”

Animals are suspected to be the primary source of the outbreak, with Chinese health officials saying that the virus originated from the market where wild animals were illegally sold.

But the WHO has confirmed that the virus can be passed between people, at least those in close contact, and Chinese health officials said it could mutate and spread further.

Countries have intensified efforts to stop the spread of the pathogen - known by its technical name 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Passengers are facing screening measures at five US airports and a host of transport hubs across Asia.

European airports from London to Moscow have also stepped up checks and Nigeria, which has many citizens working in China, said it would start checks at entry points.

The US-based patient, a man in his 30s who is originally from Wuhan but who lives near Seattle, is resting comfortably at a medical centre and should return home in the “near future,” a medical officer said.

China ‘commendable’

Chinese authorities today reported dozens of new infections, bringing the confirmed total to 571.

WHO chief Tedros said there was “stability” for the moment.

“We don’t see any significant variation but at the same time we also believe that we have to be cautious,” he said.

Tedros also praised China's openness about the outbreak as “commendable.”

But a senior US State Department official said Washington was “still concerned” about transparency in the Chinese government.

During the SARS epidemic, the Chinese government took months to report the disease and initially denied WHO experts access to southern Guangdong province, where it originated.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 January 2020 - 09:32:35 

Unbelieveble the Thai Government is passive/not in control of National healthcare. It should have stopped incoming flights from Wuhan on own initiative a few days ago. Just sit on hands and wait for a foreign government to take action in this matter.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby turtles break out! Gold robber talks regret? No Wuhan flu for boy! || January 23
Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea
Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise
More baby turtles hatch in Thai Muang
Studies suggest role of bats, snakes in outbreak of China virus
TTM+ 2020 to help position Phuket as a ‘Responsible Tourism destination’
Phuket restaurant staffer claims B200k lottery ticket stolen in violent mugging
Chinese boy in Phuket cleared of Wuhan flu
Phuket readies for Chinese New Year
Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak
Gold hold-up suspect claims he 'killed for the thrill'
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gold heist killer caught! South Thailand peace talks? 437 schools shut! || January 22
Chinese boy, 10, lands in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan flu
Lop Buri gold shop killer arrested
First Thai infected with coronavirus as death toll rises to nine

 

Phuket community
Chinese boy in Phuket cleared of Wuhan flu

"The boy’s parents and other people known to have been in close contact with the boy have not...(Read More)

China quarantines city at centre of virus outbreak

Unbelieveble the Thai Government is passive/not in control of National healthcare. It should have st...(Read More)

City Hall shuts 437 schools for a day but parents demand drastic action against smog

Poor kids. All provided with a masks that not stop PM2.5 inhaling. Is this the best the Thai Gove...(Read More)

First Thai infected with coronavirus as death toll rises to nine

What thai measures are in place to prevent the spread of the virus as long they not lock down on all...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

Not a single word of this Snr Sgt Maj about the responsibility of the kayak rental firm! That firm s...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Wuhan did announce transportation lock down on busses, ferries and subways. When Thailand locks do...(Read More)

Chinese boy, 10, lands in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan flu

Unbelievable, the parents of the boy are free to mingle with the general population until the infect...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

"Let's wait for WHO recommendations" I agree ,Kurt ! And now stick to your own proposa...(Read More)

Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman

k...I do....(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

kurt...they're fish food. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 