BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China pours cash into river studies

China pours cash into river studies

BANGKOK: The Chinese government has set aside a budget of US$2.39 million (about B80mn) for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) to support seven Thai university projects related to the Mekong River, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said yesterday (Nov 5).

natural-resourcesChinese
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 6 November 2021, 09:23AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Ms Rachada revealed that the cabinet on Thursday gave the green light to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation on Mekong projects: the Lancang Cooperation Special Fund 2021 conducted between MHESI and the Chinese embassy in Thailand, reports the Bangkok Post.

The MoU will be in effect for five years, which sets the purpose of defining the direction of the project management with benefits leading to sustainable prosperity and peace for the Mekong–Lancang community.

In steering the project, the Chinese government has decided to subsidise the projects under the MoU this year, Ms Rachada said.

Three projects are run by Chiang Mai University, which the Chinese government has given $420,000 to help aquatic animals in the Mekong Delta, $400,000 for a food security project with suitable technological innovation, and $416,100 for a bee farm project.

Phuket Property

Just under $340,000 was injected into a breeding development project for aquatic animals of Suranaree University of Technology. The project is trying to utilise local resources for sustainability.

Ms Rachada said the Far Eastern University received $157,600 for its project to manage digital data of the logistic providers in the member countries of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, in an attempt to support cross-border trade.

A total of $184,900 was given to Burapha University to launch a health development project for personnel that takes care of mothers, infants and minorities in Laos and Vietnam.

The Chinese government also gave $479,000 to Geo-Informatics and Space Technology to develop a tracking system and assess the amounts of productivity of the cash crops in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues
Phuket crime blitz nets 11 guns, 147 drug arrests
Phuket prepares for more road accidents
Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases
Man arrested over B184mn glove export scam
Darasamut Underpass to close for light maintenance
Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch
Four extra holidays confirmed for next year
CO2 rebound as climate summit sees emissions pledges
Police urge caution as car slams into street lamp
More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass
Phuket records first ‘Test & Go’ tourist testing positive for COVID-19
Cabinet approves B2.3bn for local vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand reopening sees 6 cases, 4 extra holidays in 2022, SCB enters cryptoverse |:| November 4
US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer

 

Phuket community
Phuket prepares for more road accidents

Blah, blah, blah. We've heard it all before. Printing up some cheap signs is not going to solve ...(Read More)

More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass

How to address MFA's website? Why no information about that address? Is there now really nothing...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for more road accidents

Was laughing, reading the word 'preparing'. There is nothing to prepare. In that respect the...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

@mr Volkert Laan. The very best and most what you can do is visiting the Thai Embassy in The Hague a...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

Like PJ I've also enjoyed a "quiet" Phuket - but watching Thai friends lose businesses...(Read More)

More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass

It sounds like the dreaded magic pen has been back to it's old tricks of fudging numbers to make...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for more road accidents

Here's an idea. Stop ALL locals from driving anything for a month and watch the accident and dea...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

Got to agree with PJ. Last year and this one have been the best years in Phuket for a long time. Tha...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

@Fascinated. I wish you hadn't said that. I have no desire to have an image of ms sweet in a bat...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

Many thanks for this report. I tried to submit my application all day Monday but couldn’t because...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
Thai Residential

 