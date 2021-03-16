BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China pledges 300,000 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers

China pledges 300,000 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers

WORLD: China will give United Nations peacekeeping troops 300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, the Chinese diplomatic mission to the UN said yesterday (Mar 15), bolstering the 200,000 doses already pledged by India to protect 100,000 soldiers and police officers deployed in peace missions.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Tuesday 16 March 2021, 09:36AM

It has not yet been specified which type of vaccine will be given. Photo: AFP.

It has not yet been specified which type of vaccine will be given. Photo: AFP.

The mission said that China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, had told Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the donation “to UN peacekeepers, with priority given to the peacekeeping missions in Africa.”

“This is a further step to make China’s vaccines a global public good, and also a demonstration of China’s firm and continuous support to the UN and multilateralism,” it said in a statement.

The Chinese foreign minister told the Security Council last month that his country intended to provide vaccine doses for peacekeepers, but he did not specify how many.

The same day and at the same meeting, his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar had announced that his country was going to give 200,000 doses for the 100,000 peacekeepers deployed in the world, with two doses per recipient, an Indian diplomatic source said.

Art-Tec Design

Neither country has specified yet the type of vaccine that will be given.

While peacekeeping operations deploy around 100,000 soldiers and police around the world, the latter are required to be rotated on a regular basis, or are replaced by units from other countries, which accounts for the number of doses on offer being higher than the number of soldiers and police in the field.

The Chinese mission added that China – where the virus was first detected – has “provided vaccine assistance to 69 countries and two international organizations, and exported vaccines to 28 countries.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protest leader goes on hunger strike! Sea urchins return to Patong Beach! || March 16
Electricity outage to affect Wichit
China to issue visas to foreigners who have taken Chinese jab
Chinese faker ran illegal businesses worth billions
PM, ministers get COVID-19 shots
Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm
Police assure Pla Wan tested for alcohol
Red sea urchins return to Patong
Two events to mark World Cannabis Day
Government mulls southern bridge spots
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hunt for crocodile off Phuket’s Chalong Pier || March 15
AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow
‘Pla Wan’ improving in ICU, reports Vachira hospital director
One Phuket efforts to help COVID-afflicted continue to break barriers
Multiple arrests in Srisoonthorn gambling raid

 

Phuket community
Jungceylon remains partially open, management confirm

Junkceylon is de facto closed when I look at the list of businesses which are declared open. LOL...(Read More)

Police assure Pla Wan tested for alcohol

Lookie- loos -r-Us at the scene yet again. What a ghoulish society....(Read More)

‘Pla Wan’ improving in ICU, reports Vachira hospital director

What is so famous about a hotel owner that hospital gives out his updated health communique? Every ...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow

It's typical, While almost all European countries now stop temporarily vaccinating with AstraZen...(Read More)

International superyacht stays now extended to more than two years

And what about The Phuket Marine Department Thai Captain Only Ruling. It is a lot to risk, especiall...(Read More)

Top US commander fears Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2027

The "Pro Abortion Biden The Babykiller" Administration better persuade the Australian Gove...(Read More)

Thailand mulls a four-phase reopening

Well if that's the case I.ll be booking somewhere else not Thailand the land of frunds...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Make it a date

Thailand needs to be the country to defy WHO"s draconian counter productive covid guidelines an...(Read More)

Sri Panwa owner ‘Pla Wan’ injured as car hits power pole

Events like this seem to be what every high ranking police looks forward to...having a hi-so mess up...(Read More)

AstraZeneca vaccine drive to start tomorrow

Today, a young nurse aged 30 died of a blood clot after taking AstraZenicas in Norway. and more are...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 