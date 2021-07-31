The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

BEIJING: Mushrooming outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant prompted China and Australia to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday (July 31) as the WHO urged the world to quickly contain the mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the pandemic.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccineChinese
By AFP

Saturday 31 July 2021, 04:16PM

A woman gets tested for the coronavirus in Nanjing, in eastern Jiangsu province on July 29, 2021. More than 200 cases have been linked to a Delta cluster in Nanjing city where nine cleaners at an international airport tested positive, with the outbreak spanning Beijing, Chongqing and five provinces as of Saturday. Photo: AFP

A woman gets tested for the coronavirus in Nanjing, in eastern Jiangsu province on July 29, 2021. More than 200 cases have been linked to a Delta cluster in Nanjing city where nine cleaners at an international airport tested positive, with the outbreak spanning Beijing, Chongqing and five provinces as of Saturday. Photo: AFP

China’s most serious surge of coronavirus infections in months spread to two more areas Saturday ‒  Fujian province and the sprawling megacity of Chongqing.

More than 200 cases have been linked to a Delta cluster in Nanjing city where nine cleaners at an international airport tested positive, with the outbreak spanning Beijing, Chongqing and five provinces as of Saturday.

The nation where the disease first emerged has rushed to prevent the highly transmissible strain from taking root by putting more than one million people under lockdown and reinstituting mass testing campaigns.

Worldwide, coronavirus infections are once again on the upswing, with the World Health Organization announcing an 80 percent average increase over the past four weeks in five of the health agency’s six regions, a jump largely fuelled by the Delta variant.

First detected in India, it has now reached 132 countries and territories.

“Delta is a warning: it’s a warning that the virus is evolving but it is also a call to action that we need to move now before more dangerous variants emerge," the WHO’s emergencies director Michael Ryan told a press conference.

He stressed that the “game plan” still works, namely physical distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene and vaccination.

But both high- and low-income countries are struggling to gain the upper hand against Delta, with the vastly unequal sprint for shots leaving plenty of room for variants to wreak havoc and further evolve.

In Australia, where only about 14% of the population is jabbed, the third-largest city of Brisbane and other parts of Queensland state were to enter a snap COVID-19 lockdown Saturday as a cluster of the Delta variant bubbled into six new cases.

“The only way to beat the Delta strain is to move quickly, to be fast and to be strong,” Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles said while informing millions they will be under three days of strict stay-at-home orders.

‘The war has changed’

The race for vaccines to triumph over variants appeared to suffer a blow as the US Centers for Disease Control released an analysis that found fully immunised people with so-called breakthrough infections of the Delta variant can spread the disease as easily as unvaccinated people.

While the jabs remain effective against severe disease and death, the US government agency said in a leaked internal CDC document “the war has changed” as a result of Delta.

An analysis of a superspreading event in the northeastern state of Massachusetts found three-quarters of the people sickened were vaccinated, according to a report the CDC published Friday.

The outbreak related to July 4 festivities, with the latest number of people infected swelling to 900, according to local reports. The findings were used to justify a return to masks for vaccinated people in high-risk areas.

“As a vaccinated person, if you have one of these breakthrough infections, you may have mild symptoms, you may have no symptoms, but based on what we’re seeing here you could be contagious to other people,” Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases physician and professor at New York University, told AFP.

According to the leaked CDC document, a review of findings from other countries showed that while the original SARS-CoV-2 was as contagious as the common cold, each person with Delta infects on average eight others, making it as transmissible as chickenpox but still less than measles.

Reports from Canada, Scotland and Singapore suggest Delta infections may also be more severe, resulting in more hospitalisations.

Asked if Americans should expect new recommendations from health authorities or new restrictive measures, US President Joe Biden responded, “in all probability”, before leaving the White House by helicopter for the weekend.

He did not specify what steps could be taken.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor
Thai baht becoming the region’s worst-hit currency in COVID pandemic
Large worker camps in Thalang targetted in COVID crackdown
Prayut vows not to resign
Phuket local infections over seven days tops 200
B2bn heroin haul in Northeast
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30
Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue
Thai tiger population grows
More Phuket venues ordered closed, ban on movement of migrant workers
Hong Kong police investigate Olympic chants, China anthem booing
US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand
Phuket marks record daily new infections, one more COVID death
Phuket to be shut off from mainland, Sandbox to remain open

 

Phuket community
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

A Singapore Air plane took off in a microburst couple of weeks ago, barreled right through it. I can...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

These infections are NOT driven by sandbox infected arrivals are contained - Bridge should have been...(Read More)

Prayut vows not to resign

Announcement No 28- very 1984. the days of the sheepul are past- I hear more and more Thais I know s...(Read More)

US commits another 2.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand

Thailands Plan has always been to buy Sinovac and AZ, because High So Thais have big interests in th...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

"Amazing that on Phuket no Covid patients need breathing tube" ? That has simply to do wit...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

Hate to say it but it is very unclear whether what we hear from the government is actually the truth...(Read More)

PM Prayut orders action against COVID-19 fake news

The serial whinger is at it again. Why are you even in this country if ALL you ever do is complain a...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox on two-week ‘watch’

@Robby, May we say that even 2 jabs of chinese vaccines are to weak/ineffective, seen the Phuket war...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Third Wave’ COVID infections breach 1,000

And the numbers will continue to climb if they keep on going with the ill-fated sandbox. Time to bri...(Read More)

Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

Is the TMD ever going to fix the Phuket radar so we can see when bad weather is coming. It has be...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket

 