China NGO experts to lend a hand with safety, security in Phuket for Chinese New Year

PHUKET: Volunteers working with the Chinese NGO rescue organisation the Peaceland Foundation will join security and marine safety efforts to be rolled out in Phuket over the festive period for Chinese New Year, which this year falls on Jan 25.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 January 2020, 03:14PM

The news was revealed at Phuket Provincial Hall on Thursday (Dec 2) at a meeting presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai.

Experts from the foundation will be in Phuket from Jan 20 to Feb 2 in order to train with, exchange knowledge and skills and assist Thai officials in providing personal safety measures during the period, and to provide any support required during the period

The Peaceland contingent will provide assistance at Chalong Pier, Wanit Pier, Coral Island, Patong Beach, Kata Beach and Karon Beach, the meeting was told.

Of note, experts from the Peaceland Foundation were part of the international rescue team of the Tham Luang cave rescue mission last year.

Deputy Minister of Interior Niphon Boonyamanee will preside over the official opening ceremony of the joint safety-security campaign at a training session at Chalong Pier on Jan 23, it was also revealed.

Present at the meeting was former deputy prime minister Phinij Jarusombat, who now serves as president of Thai-Chinese Cultural & Relationship Council.

Also present were Thai-Chinese Cultural & Relationship Council member Kitti Janrungsaeng and Peaceland adviser Tony Chen, along with Anchalee Tephabutra, a Phuket-born resident who for years served as Phuket Democrat MP and later as Secretary-General to Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

Vice Governor Supoj said that the Phuket government had paid much attention to the development of marine safety and planned to use technology to make the 24 main tourist piers in Phuket more safe.

“We have also requested the budget for a helicopter and a rescue boat in order to help people in marine accidents,” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Kitti explained that the Thai-Chinese Cultural & Relationship Council was contacted by the Peaceland Foundation, which he said has more than 2,000 members, including security and safety experts, working with more than 30 emergency-response teams in China.

“The foundation wants to work with Thai security teams in Phuket from Jan 23 to Feb 2, which will be the Chinese New Year holidays,” Mr Kitti said.

“The goals of the cooperation are to strengthen the relations between China and Thailand and to boost confidence among tourists from China and other foreign countries. During the period, Thai officers will be able to exchange knowledge and skills,” he added.

“This meeting is to ask for support from the Phuket office of Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), private companies and tourism-related associations,” Mr Kitti noted.

Mr Chen said that the Thai-Chinese collaboration will be “a good sign of safety for tourists from China and other foreign countries”.

Vice Governor Supoj said that Thai Royal Navy SEALs will join a joint training exercise. “And the Phuket Government will also support [the collaboration] by arranging a helicopter and a rescue boat and other equipment,” he said.

Ms Anchalee said voiced her support for the joint safety campaign.

“From the tsunami and the Phoenix boat accident, which affected Phuket tourism in many ways, this collaboration will restore Chinese tourists’ confidence to come to Phuket,” she said.

