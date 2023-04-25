333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

BANGKOK: Chinese ambassador Han Zhiqiang expressed confidence on Monday (Apr 24) that China’s Belt and Road Initiative would promote mutual growth and bring benefits to Thailand and China.

Chinese
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 April 2023, 09:30AM

China’s ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang gives his keynote address at a forum on Monday (Apr 24) titled ‘Contemporary China with the World: An exchange of a new generation between Thailand and China’ at Chandrakasem Rajabhat University. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

China’s ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang gives his keynote address at a forum on Monday (Apr 24) titled ‘Contemporary China with the World: An exchange of a new generation between Thailand and China’ at Chandrakasem Rajabhat University. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Delivering a keynote speech at a seminar on “Contemporary China with the World: An exchange of a new generation between Thailand and China”, the ambassador said the Belt and Road Initiative, which was intended to promote joint development, played a role in guiding and advancing bilateral relations and created a new open and inclusive system for development.

The seminar was held at Chandrakasem Rajabhat University. It was organised by the One Belt One Road research centre, Chandrakasem Rajabhat University, the Thai-Chinese Culture Council, and the Thai-Chinese Strategic Research Centre, among others, reports the Bangkok Post.

The ambassador discussed how Thailand’s 20-year strategic plan and Thailand 4.0 policy with a focus on the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG) was in accordance with China’s Belt and Road Initiative and how both countries had comprehensive development policies.

He said the Chinese-Thai rail development project, the second phase of which is scheduled to begin in 2024 before completion in 2028, is a symbol of cooperation in connectivity and infrastructure development.

Blue Tree Phuket

Once completed, it would inject vitality into economic development and help lower the cost of transporting goods between Thailand, Laos and China.

Promoting bilateral trade is s also essential to making the Belt and Road Initiative beneficial to the people of both countries, according to the Chinese ambassador.

China invested in 158 projects in 2022, making it the largest foreign investor in Thailand, while the Rayong Thai-Chinese industrial estate attracted more than 180 Chinses firms and created more than 45,000 jobs.

People-to-people connection has also laid strong foundations for cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative, said the ambassador as he discussed the two countries’ cooperation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kamala Pete | 26 April 2023 - 11:52:28 

Countries like Sri Lanka and Laos have bankrupted themselves trying to repay these chinese loans - meanwhile china enjoys other countries paying for a massive resource to benefit mainly themselves. Good business if you can get it!

Kamala Pete | 26 April 2023 - 11:48:34 

Chinese "investment"? rubbish. They loan huge amounts to Thailand to build the components - using chinese labour and materials, and then "own" the infrastructure until Thailand has paid back the loans.

Pascale | 26 April 2023 - 11:36:30 

"...sand in the eyes littering"  Huh ? A speech from the American ambassador or from the Dutch ambassador would satisfy you more ,right ?

Kurt | 26 April 2023 - 10:26:39 

That whole speech of chinese ambassador is just a sand in the eyes littering. A flag that deviate completely from real happenings.

JohnC | 26 April 2023 - 09:48:39 

Yep. We've seen the benefits of the Chinese recently; kidnapping, extortion, threats, theft, etc. Dogy illegal businesses, bribing Thai officials. The list goes on and on....

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong massage shop dispute ends with car ramming parked motorbikes
Singapore hangs prisoner over 1 kg of cannabis
Father, son face charges for road rage attack
Government eyes B11bn power subsidy
Navy acquiesces angry residents over forest land
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Understanding Phuket haze, Pattaya to Phuket on foot, Patong police investigation || April 25
Small hotels call to expedite law changes to make them legal
Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell
Democrats push for sex toy legalisation
Sudan rivals agree to 72-hour ceasefire
COVID surges after Songkran
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket man beats man to death, Crackdown on Chinese kidnap-and-ransoms || April 24
Tour minibus runs off road as driver turns to GPS
Artificial reefs boost restoration efforts
Water outages as ‘step tests’ continue

 

Phuket community
Father, son face charges for road rage attack

Yep but they no have problem cutting front of you and when they are front straight away jump on brak...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

Caught on video - but its first reported that he used the "rope" from his pants, then that...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Countries like Sri Lanka and Laos have bankrupted themselves trying to repay these chinese loans - m...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Chinese "investment"? rubbish. They loan huge amounts to Thailand to build the components ...(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

One is reminded of Snake Plisken's declaration of Thailand as a US Territory in John Carpenter&#...(Read More)

Democrats push for sex toy legalisation

What would really help stop potential violence is if Cherng Telay police took last year's stal...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

"...sand in the eyes littering" Huh ? A speech from the American ambassador or from the D...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

@JohnC I live here long enough to see that especially the younger generation is questioning author...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

'..needs a international world class investigation' Hahaha ! Right Kurt, The Hague is calli...(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

Caution- egos at work. Never cut up a Thai- its as if you have called 6 generations of their manhoo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 