333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China ends Taiwan war games aimed at ‘sealing off’ island

China ends Taiwan war games aimed at ‘sealing off’ island

PINGTAN: China said it had “successfully completed” three days of war games around Taiwan yesterday (Apr 10), capping a show of force that saw it simulate targeted strikes and practise a blockade of the self-ruled island.

Chinesepolitics
By AFP

Tuesday 11 April 2023, 09:09AM

A Chinese helicopter flies over a military base in Pingtan island, in China’s southeast Fujian province on Apr 7. Photo: AFP

A Chinese helicopter flies over a military base in Pingtan island, in China’s southeast Fujian province on Apr 7. Photo: AFP

Beijing’s exercises were a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week, an encounter it had warned would provoke strong countermeasures.

After three days of exercises, the Chinese military said it had “successfully completed” tasks related to its “Joint Sword” drills.

The operations “comprehensively tested the integrated joint combat ability of multiple military branches under actual combat conditions”, the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Command said.

The command said in its statement that troops were “ready for battle and can fight at any time, and will resolutely smash any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism and foreign interference attempts”.

The war games saw Beijing simulate targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island, including “sealing” it off, and state media reported dozens of planes had practised an “aerial blockade”.

One of China’s two aircraft carriers, the Shandong, also participated in the exercises, the military said.

Tensions ‘high’

The United States, which had repeatedly called for China to show restraint, yesterday sent the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer through contested parts of the South China Sea.

“This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the US Navy said in a statement.

The Milius deployment triggered condemnation from China, which said the vessel had “illegally intruded” into its territorial waters.

Separately, Beijing warned that Taiwanese independence and cross-strait peace were “mutually exclusive”, blaming Taipei and unnamed “foreign forces” supporting it for the tensions.

The White House made clear that relations with Beijing were rocky following the drills.

“Tensions are certainly high right now,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was working to get “back on a plane over to Beijing” and that China was discussing possible visits by other US officials.

The State Department instead announced yesterday that Blinken would visit Vietnam, a China neighbour, this week to “discuss our shared vision of a connected, prosperous, peaceful and resilient Indo-Pacific region”.

After the drills, Taiwan’s foreign ministry condemned China for undermining regional “peace and stability”.

The island’s defence ministry said it had detected 12 Chinese warships and 91 aircraft around Taiwan yesterday.

Pro Property Partners

During the exercises, J15 fighter jets from China’s Shandong aircraft carrier were deployed, among 54 aircraft that crossed the median line, it added.

Chinese ally Russia defended the drills, with a Kremlin spokesperson saying Beijing had a “sovereign right” to respond to what Moscow called “provocative acts”.

No war’

On Beigan island, part of Taiwan’s Matsu archipelago within sight of China’s mainland, 60-year-old chef Lin Ke-qiang told AFP he did not want war.

“We, common people, just want to live peaceful and stable lives,” Lin said, adding Taiwan’s military was no match for China’s.

“If any war happens, now that their missiles are so advanced, there’s no way our side could resist. This side will be levelled to the ground.”

China and Taiwan split following a civil war in 1949. China views the democratic island as part of its territory and has vowed to take it one day.

The United States has been deliberately ambiguous on whether it would defend Taiwan militarily.

But for decades it has sold weapons to Taipei to help ensure its self-defence and offered political support.

Tsai met McCarthy outside Los Angeles on her way home from Central America.

Last August, China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets around Taiwan in its largest show of force in years following a trip to the island by McCarthy’s predecessor, Nancy Pelosi.

Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy in California, rather than in Taiwan, was viewed as a compromise, underscoring support for the island while avoiding angering Beijing.

But China had repeatedly warned against any meeting, and began the latest war games soon after Tsai returned to Taiwan.

Tsai responded by pledging to work with “the US and other like-minded countries” in the face of “continued authoritarian expansionism”.

Yesterday’s exercises were expected to include live-fire drills off China’s Fujian province, about 80 kilometres south of the Matsu islands, maritime authorities said Saturday.

A video published yesterday to the Chinese Eastern Theatre Command’s official WeChat account showed a pilot saying he had “arrived near the northern part of Taiwan Island”, with missiles “locked into place”.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket expects big holiday boost
Songkran law enforcement goes on show
Phi Phi Island entry fees surge with e-ticketing
Gen Anupong targets Songkran accident prevention
Chiang Mai residents sue Prayut over haze
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surin Beach cables to be buried, Cruise pollution worries, Tourist in fatal road crash || April 10
Youngsters win PPAO byelections
Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural
Police deny lack of action over ‘dog pee’ brawl
Chinese Christians arrive in US after Thai detention
Phuket Bike Week set to return
Disaster officials record zero fires in Phuket in March
Thailand Sponsorship Market COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Surpassed Other Southeast Asian Markets
Unpaid traffic fine means no road tax renewal, confirms PLTO 
Phuket Opinion: The shame of knowing

 

Phuket community
Songkran law enforcement goes on show

Dog and Pony self-congratulatory show- nothing will change....(Read More)

Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural

Dont worry: here they are all engineers with over twenty years of experience in the field. Incredibl...(Read More)

Chiang Mai residents sue Prayut over haze

Just the idea, that Thailand recognise twice a year a period they call,... 7 days of danger... Thin...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week set to return

Just what Phuket needs... More idiots on big motorbikes terrorising and hogging the roads. Another v...(Read More)

Gen Anupong targets Songkran accident prevention

That is one of the biggest problems this country has. Believing that just because somebody has a mil...(Read More)

Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural

Why would you cover a drain pipe with concrete to make it look like a pillar in the first place? Tha...(Read More)

Chiang Mai residents sue Prayut over haze

Living at world's most polluted area on earth, ChiangMai province, must be very traumatic, knowi...(Read More)

Police deny lack of action over ‘dog pee’ brawl

Whole legal Phuket wakes up for a dog that urinate car wheels. Only on Phuket. Unbelieveble....(Read More)

Chinese Christians arrive in US after Thai detention

As usual, religion causing more problems and headaches. Why do people bother. Biggest scam in human ...(Read More)

Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural

A whole fake pillar just for that ( leaking?) small drain pipe? I don't believe that thai explan...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pacific Prime Thailand
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket

 