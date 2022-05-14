China end Thailand’s fine run

BADMINTON: Thailand bowed out in the semi-finals of the BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals on Friday (May 13). The Thai Uber Cup team fell to defending champions China 3-0 in the semi-finals at Muang Thong Thani’s Impact Arena in Nonthaburi.

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 May 2022, 09:47AM

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon hits a return against China’s Chen Yufei. Photo: AFP

World No.8 Ratchanok Intanon lost to third-ranked and Olympic champion Chen Yufei 18-21, 12-21 in the opening singles match.

In the second match, doubles stars Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai were beaten by Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-17, 13-21, 15-21.

World No.10 Pornpawee Chochuwong then lost to ninth-ranked He Bingjiao 15-21, 15-21 as the Chinese women booked their berth in the women’s team championships match.

It was the third time Thailand played China in the Uber Cup semi-finals. They also lost to the Chinese at the same stage last year when the tournament was held in Denmark.

The holders will play South Korea in Saturday’s decider after the latter beat Japan 3-0 in the other semi-final tie.

Japanese world No.1 Akane Yamaguchi suffered a second defeat in three days at the hands of Korean rising star An Se-Young.

An’s 15-21, 21-18, 21-18 win over Yamaguchi set the Koreans on their way to a sweeping victory.

“During the game I tried to increase the speed of the shuttle but… I would lose control, it caused many mistakes,” Yamaguchi told reporters.

On Wednesday, Yamaguchi suffered a shock loss to Bilqis Prasista, a teenage Indonesian rookie ranked 333rd in the world.

Korean pair Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan doubled their lead after beating Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-16, 21-17 before Kim Ga-Eun battled past Nozomi Okuhara 21-12, 11-21, 21-16 to complete the rout.

In the men’s Thomas Cup competition, India were to play Denmark and champions Indonesia were to meet Japan in the evening session.