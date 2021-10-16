China end Thai shuttler’s run

BADMINTON: China ended Thailand’s good run in the Thomas Cup with a 3-0 win in the quarter-finals in Aarhus, Denmark, yesterday (Oct 15).

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 16 October 2021, 01:46PM

Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen. Photo: AFP

Thailand also lost to China in the Uber Cup with a 3-0 win last night.

China’s Shi Yuqi defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-14, 21-17 in the opening singles match.

Chinese pair He Jiting and Zhou Haodong beat Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren 21-10, 21-18.

Li Shifeng finished off the Thais with a 21-13, 17-21, 21-7 win over Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

China are defending the title they won in Bangkok in the previous tournament in 2018.

The ongoing edition, which ends tomorrow, was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Uber Cup at the same venue, Thailand reached the semi-finals after beating Indonesia 3-2 on Thursday but lost 0-3 to China last night.

Earlier, Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 14-21, 21-10, 21-10 in the opening singles rubber.

Indonesia’s Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu beat Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in the women’s doubles.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan regained the lead for Thailand with a 21-9, 23-21 win over Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Indonesia’s Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti/Ribka Sugiarto made it 2-2 after defeating Puttita Supajirakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-19, 15-21, 21-15.

The Thais defeated China in the semi-finals on home soil in the previous edition in 2018. They finished second - their best ever result in the Uber Cup - after losing to Japan in the final.