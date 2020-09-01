BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China detains Australian journalist

China detains Australian journalist

WORLD: China has detained an Australian news anchor working for its state-run English-language television network CGTN, Australia’s foreign minister said yesterday (Aug 31).

politicsChinese
By AFP

Tuesday 1 September 2020, 09:10AM

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was told on August 14 that journalist Cheng Lei was being held by Beijing authorities. Photo: AFP.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was told on August 14 that journalist Cheng Lei was being held by Beijing authorities. Photo: AFP.

The detention of journalist Cheng Lei is a new blow to deteriorating relations between the two countries that have seen China warn its citizens of travelling to Australia and vice-versa.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was informed on August 14 that Cheng was being held by Beijing authorities.

Australian consular officials spoke to Cheng in her detention facility via video link on August 27 and were in touch with her family, Payne said in a statement.

She provided no further details, but public broadcaster ABC said Cheng’s friends became concerned after she stopped responding to messages in recent weeks.

The CGTN website page which described Cheng as an anchor on the network’s Global Business programme was no longer available after news of her detention emerged.

The ABC said Cheng was being held under “residential surveillance at a designated location”, a form of detention that allows investigators to hold and question a suspect for up to six months without them being formally arrested.

The broadcaster published a statement by Cheng’s family in Melbourne expressing confidence that “In China, due process will be observed and we look forward to a satisfactory and timely conclusion to the matter.”

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

“We ask that you respect that process and understand there will be no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

Ties began to sour between Australia and China – its biggest trading partner – more than two years ago when Australian authorities began to move against what was seen as China’s growing political interference and influence peddling in the country.

Beijing was particularly infuriated by Australia’s leading role in international calls earlier this year for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Since then, China has taken steps to curb key Australian imports and encouraged Chinese students and tourists to avoid the country.

Cheng is the second high-profile Australian citizen to be detained in Beijing after writer Yang Hengjun was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of espionage.

Earlier this year Australia warned its citizens they faced the risk of arbitrary detention if they traveled to China.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis
Virus despair forces girls across Asia into child marriage
Malaysia closed to tourists until December
Electricity outage to affect Kamala coastal road
Negligence in ‘Boss’ case, admits PM
BoT warns of tourism meltdown
Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide
Phuket drug suspect killed in police shootout
Fake monk arrested for soliciting donations in Phuket
Myanmar man arrested for robbing pharmacy
US floats idea of early approval for eventual vaccine
Government backs off subs deal
Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’
Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday
‘Surprising’ new issues uncovered by ‘Boss’ probe

 

Phuket community
Muay Thai cries foul as COVID bites

"We are not asking for spectators". Well what are they asking for then? They're alrea...(Read More)

Negligence in ‘Boss’ case, admits PM

J-12, Now you also know that it is not a case 'as I stated' ( your writing on 29 August abo...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Kurt, Laos is a landlocked country !Of course they do not have a helicopter carrier or any other air...(Read More)

Phuket drug suspect killed in police shootout

Congratulations to the Kamala police and all of the other officers. Well done!...(Read More)

Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide

..."Looking to bring 200 tourists to Phuket".. Big deal.Hotels/guesthouse/restaurants/sh...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Singapore have no helicopter carriers. Thailand would be best ...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Last few years Army got het new tanks and armoured cars. Airforce got a few new helicopters+3 small ...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

..."I suspect it is not a Government-Government contract. Never seen the Chinese Government sen...(Read More)

Government backs off subs deal

Just buy a skeleton hull sub, and make it at once a museum extension besides that antique useless he...(Read More)

Phuket Model to be trialed nationwide

Were we not only only on Friday there were currently no plans to expand on the Phuket scheme? These ...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 