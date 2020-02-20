THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
China's death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths

China’s death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths

WORLD: The death toll from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,123 today (Feb 20) after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

health
By AFP

Thursday 20 February 2020, 09:18AM

In a photo taken on Feb 17, medical staff work at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Photo: AFP

In a photo taken on Feb 17, medical staff work at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photo: AFP

Most of the deaths were in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the daily update from the Hubei health commission.

More than 75,700 people have now been infected with the new coronavirus nationwide.

Hubei health officials said there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province.

However, the Hubei health commission said it was reducing the number of previously reported cases in a number of cities in the province by 279.

The adjustment meant a net increase today of 349 new cases across the province.

Even without the adjustment, the number of new cases was sharply lower than the daily updates of recent weeks. On Wednesday, there were 1,693 new cases reported in the province.

It was not immediately clear how the over-reporting had occurred.

