China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

China calls for new talks with US after Biden win

WORLD: China’s top diplomat today (Dec 7) called for the resumption of talks with the incoming US administration of president-elect Joe Biden, as relations between the world’s two largest economies continued to nosedive.

Chinesepolitics
By AFP

Monday 7 December 2020, 05:12PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today (Dec 7) called for renewed dialogue with the incoming US administration of president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: AFP.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today (Dec 7) called for renewed dialogue with the incoming US administration of president-elect Joe Biden. Photo: AFP.

Beijing and Washington have locked horns over issues from trade and China’s human rights record to its expansionist ambitions in the South China Sea.

But speaking during a video call with the board of the US-China Business Council (USCBC) today, foreign minister Wang Yi said “the two sides should work together.”

“We need to strive to restart the dialogue, get back on the right track, and rebuild mutual trust in the next phase of China-US relations,” he said, according to a readout of his remarks on the foreign ministry website.

His comments come days after Washington unveiled travel restrictions for members of the Chinese Communist Party over human rights abuses in the restive region of Xinjiang, as relations between the two tumble to the lowest point in decades.

More sanctions are expected this week, with Bloomberg reporting today that the US was set to slap at least a dozen officials with asset freezes over their role in the disqualification of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong.

China’s relations with US allies, most notably Australia, have also plummeted in recent weeks.

Thai Residential

Amid a growing spat between Beijing and Canberra, a senior Chinese official sparked outrage last Monday when he tweeted a staged image of an Australian soldier holding a bloody knife to an Afghan child’s throat.

But China’s top diplomat appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone from his so-called “Wolf Warrior” colleagues today, saying the two sides should work to ‘expand consensus” and co-operation.

“For problems that cannot be immediately resolved, we need to maintain a constructive attitude to manage the situation to avoid intensifying and escalating the overall situation of China-US relations,” Wang said.

Biden is set to assume the presidency on January 20, succeeding Donald Trump, who launched a bruising trade war against China and targeted the global ambitions of groups including telecoms giant Huawei.

The president-elect is expected to be more measured in tone and knit back together tattered alliances on the global stage.

But he has told US media that he will keep Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China for the time being when he moves into the Oval Office.

Phuket community
Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

@Capricornballs And yet is Khun Sirinan right with his remarks. The monarchy exists for centuries ...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

Jor12, there is no need to name illegal hotels or bar businesses. The Phuket government themselves w...(Read More)

Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

Pretty sure that most all books that reveal Thai history are banned in LOS...(Read More)

Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

@Deka, The reference was in reference to Khun Sirinan's reference to "a few months of prote...(Read More)

Four arrested for stealing wires, TVs from closed Patong hotel

Pure genius...cops rush in and the guy runs upstairs. Me thinks that not much contingency planning ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

k...a commentator has suggested a point to which I disagree and say so and give reasons for saying s...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

k...best direct me to the article. Never heard or read of any government allowing illegal businesses...(Read More)

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

Kurt,why don't you just click the link above to get an answer to your question ? Oh,I forgot. In...(Read More)

Anutin promises ‘no lockdown’

@Fascinated It's an old file photo ! The original post on BP doesn't even have a picture ...(Read More)

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

Encouraging foreign tourists to come? But only may fly with THAI? Oooh. What are the prices of pack...(Read More)

 

