PHUKET: Organisers of the China International Boat Show (CIBS) are targeting Phuket boat builders and other key players in the island’s marine industry to take part in the show, to be held in Shanghai on April 26-29, 2018.

Wednesday 10 January 2018, 09:06AM

Established in 1996, CIBS is the longest established boat and yacht exhibition in China, covering the whole boating industry – and is the only boat show in Mainland China to host international pavilions.

The CIBS is the only Chinese Platinum member of International Federation of Boat Show Organisers (IFBSO), recognised globally in its field.

The show is also audited by the American conglomerate BPA Worldwide and has been awarded with a trade show certificate by the US Department of Commerce.

The event offers a world-renowned platform for exhibitors to feature the latest boating products, services and innovations, while bringing the maritime industry to life for more than 30,000 visitors.

“Our primary target clients from the Phuket region are boatbuilders who want to buy boat-building equipment from suppliers in China,” a leading representative from the CIBS told The Phuket News.

Also sought after are recognised brands in the marine industry in Phuket, and elsewhere in Thailand, who are looking for Chinese manufacturers to make their products for them, the representative added.

“We have a lot of Chinese boat-equipment manufacturers as exhibitors at our event, and we hope to attract Phuket boatbuilders who can use our exhibitors equipment,” she said.

CIBS 2018 already has more than 300 exhibitors from all around the world, including America, UK, France and Germany, confirmed for the event, with iconic brands such as Beneteau, JETSET, Speedo, Novurania spa and Brunger Export keen to share their latest innovations.

The products on display will include state-of-the-art boating equipment and design, fabrics for inflatable boats, water-jet propulsion units, watersports equipment, instruments, sensors, marine fittings and outboard propellers.

The annual show also hosts a forum that has been always a highlight and definitive guide to the boating industry, appealing to discerning international boating professionals.

“We will be hosting the International Conference on High Performance Marine Vessels, China International Forum on Yacht and Waterfront Leisure Industry Development as well as the Boat equipment & component technological innovation seminar,” the CIBS representative explained to The Phuket News.

“For the long-awaited CIBS2018, we are also publishing a must-read report about the boat markets in Europe, the US and China,” she added.

Also popular is the”Matchmaking Programme”, this year organised by the 23rd China (Shanghai) International Boat Show and China Boat Industry & Trade Association, during which the global networking platform connects pre-screened suppliers and premier buyers in the boating industry to allow them to explore new business opportunities together.

Highlighting a maritime lifestyle and yachting culture amongst a rising upper and middle class in China, the show will be co-located with the 2018 Shanghai International Workboat Show and The Life Style Show 2018 to showcase a complete offering of the leisure, recreation and water sports industries.

To this, the “Leisure Carnival”, will feature a 300-square-metre pool where visitors and watersports enthusiasts can experience canoeing, stand-up paddle, kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, water skiing, fishing, diving, underwater photography and much more watersports and recreational equipment under the guidance of professional coaches.

Adding to the experience, visitors will be treated to stand-up paddle and wakeboard demonstrations by invited athletes, and the carnival will also host a fashion runway for the launch of outdoor clothing including diving and swimwear.

For more details or to register register for CIBS 2018, visit BoatShowChina.com