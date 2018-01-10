The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

China Boat Show eyes Phuket marine industry

PHUKET: Organisers of the China International Boat Show (CIBS) are targeting Phuket boat builders and other key players in the island’s marine industry to take part in the show, to be held in Shanghai on April 26-29, 2018.

tourism, marine, transport, Chinese, economics,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 10 January 2018, 09:06AM

Established in 1996, CIBS is the longest established boat and yacht exhibition in China, covering the whole boating industry – and is the only boat show in Mainland China to host international pavilions.

The CIBS is the only Chinese Platinum member of International Federation of Boat Show Organisers (IFBSO), recognised globally in its field.

The show is also audited by the American conglomerate BPA Worldwide and has been awarded with a trade show certificate by the US Department of Commerce.

The event offers a world-renowned platform for exhibitors to feature the latest boating products, services and innovations, while bringing the maritime industry to life for more than 30,000 visitors.

“Our primary target clients from the Phuket region are boatbuilders who want to buy boat-building equipment from suppliers in China,” a leading representative from the CIBS told The Phuket News.

Also sought after are recognised brands in the marine industry in Phuket, and elsewhere in Thailand, who are looking for Chinese manufacturers to make their products for them, the representative added.

“We have a lot of Chinese boat-equipment manufacturers as exhibitors at our event, and we hope to attract Phuket boatbuilders who can use our exhibitors equipment,” she said.

CIBS 2018 already has more than 300 exhibitors from all around the world, including America, UK, France and Germany, confirmed for the event, with iconic brands such as Beneteau, JETSET, Speedo, Novurania spa and Brunger Export keen to share their latest innovations.

The products on display will include state-of-the-art boating equipment and design, fabrics for inflatable boats, water-jet propulsion units, watersports equipment, instruments, sensors, marine fittings and outboard propellers.

QSI International School Phuket

The annual show also hosts a forum that has been always a highlight and definitive guide to the boating industry, appealing to discerning international boating professionals.

“We will be hosting the International Conference on High Performance Marine Vessels, China International Forum on Yacht and Waterfront Leisure Industry Development as well as the Boat equipment & component technological innovation seminar,” the CIBS representative explained to The Phuket News.

“For the long-awaited CIBS2018, we are also publishing a must-read report about the boat markets in Europe, the US and China,” she added.

Also popular is the”Matchmaking Programme”, this year organised by the 23rd China (Shanghai) International Boat Show and China Boat Industry & Trade Association, during which the global networking platform connects pre-screened suppliers and premier buyers in the boating industry to allow them to explore new business opportunities together.

Highlighting a maritime lifestyle and yachting culture amongst a rising upper and middle class in China, the show will be co-located with the 2018 Shanghai International Workboat Show and The Life Style Show 2018 to showcase a complete offering of the leisure, recreation and water sports industries.

To this, the “Leisure Carnival”, will feature a 300-square-metre pool where visitors and watersports enthusiasts can experience canoeing, stand-up paddle, kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, water skiing, fishing, diving, underwater photography and much more watersports and recreational equipment under the guidance of professional coaches.

Adding to the experience, visitors will be treated to stand-up paddle and wakeboard demonstrations by invited athletes, and the carnival will also host a fashion runway for the launch of outdoor clothing including diving and swimwear.

For more details or to register register for CIBS 2018, visit BoatShowChina.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

That marker looks about as old as when the Casuarina trees got cut down for the condos. They were protected as beach trees once upon a time. What cha...(Read More)

Foreign Minister confirms Yingluck in London since Sept

Funny premature thai Ministrial bla bla. They have no confirmed knowledge of Mrs Yinluck's where abouts. Just some photos. Perhaps something j...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

Last news. In the south 6 rangers in just a normal pick up wounded/die because of terrorist activity. When is Defence Minister providing them armour...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

ei ei, It was only one watch 'borrowed' from a friend , who past conveniently away, and forgotten to return to family. Not 18 watches!!! T...(Read More)

18th Prawit watch identified as B1.5m Patek Philippe

Obvious and unabashed corruption anyone? Well if I was Thai my culturally induced myopia would prevent me from noticing. I'm not Thai, so they don...(Read More)

Soi Dog founder questions report, calls for ‘refocussed’ government strategy

I am in complete agreement with John Dalley. I do wish people would stop complaining about the soi dogs and simply go back to their sterile countries ...(Read More)

ID theft victim calls on CSD for justice

Ms Nicha is obviously not a VIP, influential, or rich person, seen the speedy arrest warrants procedure, and even locked up 1 night by police. It is ...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Guess we can say that the thai culture, so neurotically obsessed by appearance, not counts for pirate nest Patong. Appearance in Patong, or Surin Bea...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

Tough. The posts were placed by..."The resort management and the Land Office...to mark the resort’s private land boundaries." Tough also t...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

I understand having midnight or 1am closing times in heavily residential areas, but, why have any closing time around Bangla Road? I know, it's f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.