China backs ‘grey business’ crackdown

China backs ‘grey business’ crackdown

BANGKOK: The Chinese embassy in Bangkok said it will support the Thai government’s efforts to deal with Chinese citizens who are involved in illegal activities in the kingdom.

Chinesecrimecorruptionpolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 3 March 2023, 09:29AM

Police arrest 10 Chinese nationals for allegedly operating a call centre scam and online gambling during a raid on two condo units in Bangkok on Jan 20, 2022. Photo: Bangkok Post

Police arrest 10 Chinese nationals for allegedly operating a call centre scam and online gambling during a raid on two condo units in Bangkok on Jan 20, 2022. Photo: Bangkok Post

China has always required its citizens and companies to strictly abide by the laws and customs of the country where they reside and actively give back to local communities, the Bangkok Post reports the Chinese embassy as saying yesterday (Mar 2).

“We support the Thai side in dealing with the suspected illegal activities of some individual Chinese citizens in Thailand in accordance with the law,” it said.

“The law enforcement agencies of China and Thailand have cooperated closely in combating cross-border crimes, such as online gambling and fraud. It should be made clear that the suspected illegal acts are only committed by a small number of individuals and by no means represent all Chinese citizens and enterprises in Thailand.”

The police and Interior Ministry have been cracking down on illegal associations that are suspected to be fronts for illicit Chinese businesses nationwide after a whistleblower brought them to the public’s attention.

Former massage parlour tycoon and politician Chuvit Kamolvisit has been urging the police to take action against Chinese gangs and illegal associations in the country, supplying investigators with evidence to back his claims.

Open Kitchen Laguna

One of the first major “grey business” operations exposed by Mr Chuvit was said to be headed by Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, a Chinese national who also holds Thai citizenship.

Mr Chaiyanat has been in custody since Nov 23, when he turned himself over to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn. He was wanted for colluding in the illicit drug trade and illegally possessing a psychotropic substance with the intent to sell.

Meanwhile, Mr Chuvit yesterday appeared at the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) after learning Santhana Prayoonrat, an ex-policeman, was about to petition MPB chief Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang to speed up investigations into drug abuse and other violations at Mr Chuvit’s hotel. A confrontation broke out when they met.

Earlier, they had a war of words outside Mr Chuvit’s hotel and Thong Lor police station.

JohnC | 03 March 2023 - 09:50:21 

Why not ask the Russian embassy the same thing about their citizens involved in many illegal activities here?

 

