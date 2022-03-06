BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China’s annual parliament opens in key year for Xi

China’s annual parliament opens in key year for Xi

BEIJING: Thousands of delegates gathered for the annual meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament yesterday (Mar 5), a week of highly choreographed sessions that will lay out the leadership’s blueprint for the year ahead.

ChineseCOVID-19Coronaviruspolitics
By AFP

Sunday 6 March 2022, 11:34AM

Beijing’s Great Hall of the People will host the annual meeting of China’s parliament which started yesterday (Mar 5).

Beijing’s Great Hall of the People will host the annual meeting of China’s parliament which started yesterday (Mar 5).

About 3,000 members of the National People’s Congress (NPC) will fill Beijing’s cavernous Great Hall of the People to hear the country’s leaders tout the achievements and power of the Communist Party.

It is also an important occasion for the party to detail its priorities, economic expectations and foreign policy for a year in which President Xi Jinping hopes to cement his grip on power.

While prior NPC meetings have unveiled high-profile legislation such as the draconian national security law imposed on Hong Kong and reversals to the country’s one-child policy, no flagship policies are expected this year.

Much of the NPC’s agenda is unknown until during - or even after - the meeting, with many sessions taking place behind closed doors.

For the third year running, the forum will take place in pared-down fashion due to China’s stringent “zero-COVID” strategy.

The policy has seen the country largely close its borders for nearly two years and control outbreaks through lockdowns, monitoring apps, travel restrictions and mass testing.

Policymakers are expected to discuss strategies for boosting the number of babies born, after fears of a demographic crisis when the birth rate plummeted to a record low last year.

Premier Li Keqiang was also expected to announce the country’s economic growth target yesterday during his annual “state of the nation” speech.

Last year, Li announced a modest goal of “above six percent”, and an equally open goal is expected this year after growth slowed sharply in the final month of 2021.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Warm-up for Party Congress

The seven-day NPC meeting is the lesser of two political events this year, as China’s Communist Party gears up for its 20th Party Congress in autumn.

The pivotal October gathering is expected to easily secure Xi a third term after he changed the constitution to remove term limits.

“The mantra in 2022 will be stability, stability, stability”, said Yuen Yuen Ang, author of “China’s Gilded Age”.

The country’s leaders have long based their legitimacy on the argument that their model of government represents economic growth and continuity for China’s massive population.

To that end, Ang said party leadership will want everything to be “predictable” in the lead-up to the autumn congress.

A key resolution on the country’s history passed last year was designed to help Xi shore up his grip on power by setting in stone his vision for China.

“President Xi is on a mission to redefine the meaning of development in China and also the basis for the Party’s legitimacy,” she added.

“GDP growth alone is not enough. The goalposts have shifted to equity and justice, hence the common prosperity and anti-corruption campaigns. The Party Congress will reiterate these themes.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NCSA warns heightened cyber threats following Ukraine invasion
Delivery service sector rakes in B44bn in 2020
Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks
Displaced Ukrainians pack trains to western border
Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight
Don’t take Favipiravir without prescription, Phuket hospital warns
Phuket marks 612 new COVID cases, three more deaths
Chalong underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay
Pattaya venues call for 1am closing time
Busy days for Phuket airport in March
PayPal use extended until end of year
Cycling race to be held in Rawai
Positive sentiment predicted for Songkran fest
Phuket readies for another Roi Rim Lay Seafood Festival, this time at Kata Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

All about giving affected tourists time to arrange to pay their bills -good luck with that now that...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

There you go, grocery store gun-toting NRA nutters of USA- your chance to go and shoot at people- a...(Read More)

Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks

Is it smart to punish Russia people? It'll just bolster support for Putin, not diminish it. Trib...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

I see Aeroflot has halted all international flights as from Tuesday. Volkswagen and Toyota have sto...(Read More)

Phuket marks 612 new COVID cases, three more deaths

For the international arrivals, it would be very enlightening to know the number who tested positive...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

Russia threatens the citizens of yet another country. On the bright side at least its too far for th...(Read More)

Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub

Looks like I missed a hub! Anyone keeping score?...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

Persons with other visas (Non-O, Non-B etc) and looking for an extension of stay have to contact the...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

Phuket Immigration Volunteer Website:(no mention of Russians) Information for Ukrainian visitors ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

@ Uncle: "So - yes -they should leave as per their visa allowance - there is ZERO reason to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential

 