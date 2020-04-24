THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China’s airlines test the market

China’s airlines test the market

BANGKOK: Chinese airlines will resume international flights in May planning one weekly service per country to start the process of rebuilding their route networks, TTR Weekly reports today (Apr 24).

tourismChineseCOVID-19transport
By TTR Weekly

Friday 24 April 2020, 01:10PM

Photo: via TTR Weekly

Photo: via TTR Weekly

China Southern has filed timetable information showing it will increase services in May 2020 and intends to operate one route per country per week to begin rebuilding its network, said the report.

The airline will offer just one service weekly from Guangzhou to Bangkok using an A330 aircraft starting 6 May.

There are also flights to Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Seoul and Tokyo and Manila all due to start with one flight per week during May using A330 aircraft.

Air China will also begin the same process of reinstating international services in May to destinations worldwide starting with one weekly flight per country.

Flights in Asia

Thai Residential
  • Beijing Capital – Bangkok – Qingdao – Beijing Capital one weekly
  • Beijing Capital – Delhi – Taiyuan – Beijing Capital one weekly A330-200
  • Beijing Capital – Islamabad – Karachi – Xi’An – Beijing Capital one weekly A330
  • Beijing Capital – Phnom Penh – Zhengzhou one weekly
  • Beijing Capital – Seoul Incheon – Qingdao – Beijing Capital one weekly A330-300
  • Beijing Capital – Yangon – Zhengzhou – Beijing Capital one weekly 737-800
  • Chengdu – Kathmandu one weekly A319
  • Chengdu – Singapore one weekly
  • Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita one weekly A330-200.

China Eastern adopts a similar start-up of international services with one route per country per week for May.

Flights in Asia

  • Kunming – Dhaka one weekly 737-800
  • Kunming – Vientiane one weekly 737-700
  • Kunming – Yangon one weekly 737-800 (replacing the former Shanghai Pu Dong – Yangon flight)
  • Nanjing – Bangkok one weekly A320 (replacing Shanghai Pu Dong – Bangkok)
  • Shanghai Pu Dong – Colombo one weekly A330-200
  • Shanghai Pu Dong – Delhi one weekly A330-300
  • Shanghai Pu Dong – Manila one weekly A330-200
  • Shanghai Pu Dong – Phnom Penh one weekly A320
  • Shanghai Pu Dong – Seoul Incheon one weekly A330-200
  • Shanghai Pu Dong – Singapore one weekly A330-200
  • Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330-300

Shanghai Airlines will resume flights in Asia first to Kuala Lumpur from its base in Shanghai Pu Dong.   For now, it continues to suspend services from Shanghai Pu Dong to Bangkok.

(Source: Airlineroute)



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Celebrations as month-old baby recovers from COVID-19
Boy, 2 years old, among four new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total reaches 201
Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism
Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights
COVID-19 pushes plastic waste rise
NSC mulls easing of lockdown
Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine human trials 4 months away? Cop survives hit-and-run! || April 23
Exercising in public not banned in Patong, but mayor urges everyone to stay at home
Survey: Relief measures reach handful
Drug raids net 10 suspects, including two fugitives
TMD says heavy rain on its way
Thailand confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Patong post office staffer new COVID-19 case in Phuket, total hits 197
Deputy PM Anutin arrives in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Boy, 2 years old, among four new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total reaches 201

Isolate, double lock down on Patong, Kamala, Kathu, Bang Tao, Thalang ( Cherng Talay) areas. Relax ...(Read More)

Three new COVID-19 cases in Bang Tao bring total to 196, risk areas mapped

ematt, mr Pascale wrote/ reported about that 'Official'. What I red is clear. I did react o...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

This Phuket Zoo Affair reached a 'General level'. Is 'influence' going that high up?...(Read More)

Deputy PM urged to ease Phuket lockdown, virus expected to cost island B127bn in lost tourism

Don't hold your breath on a vaccine. Once everyone has gotten this, and they will if they haven&...(Read More)

Exercising in public not banned in Patong, but mayor urges everyone to stay at home

Some low level Officials have now the dumb power-time of their life, as we read in this article. ...(Read More)

Compulsory safety measures outlined for resumption of domestic flights

Last row in the plane, near the toilets and pantry, reserved for display flu like symptoms passenger...(Read More)

Rate of national infections continues to fall

DeK, need some proof? Singapore has now most cases of SEA countries. Singapore tested 16,000 people...(Read More)

Exercising in public not banned in Patong, but mayor urges everyone to stay at home

JSombra- be careful what you wish for. It's the 'Scion's' turn next....(Read More)

Exercising in public not banned in Patong, but mayor urges everyone to stay at home

Oh dear, when elected officials do not know influenza from SARS, or simply do not care to be factu...(Read More)

Australian, American among four charged for ‘Abandoned Phuket Zoo’ post

I do not believe the zoo owner or the authorities one single word. The whole thing stinks as everyth...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Seara Sports

 