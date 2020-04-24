China’s airlines test the market

BANGKOK: Chinese airlines will resume international flights in May planning one weekly service per country to start the process of rebuilding their route networks, TTR Weekly reports today (Apr 24).

By TTR Weekly

Friday 24 April 2020, 01:10PM

Photo: via TTR Weekly

China Southern has filed timetable information showing it will increase services in May 2020 and intends to operate one route per country per week to begin rebuilding its network, said the report.

The airline will offer just one service weekly from Guangzhou to Bangkok using an A330 aircraft starting 6 May.

There are also flights to Dhaka, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Seoul and Tokyo and Manila all due to start with one flight per week during May using A330 aircraft.

Air China will also begin the same process of reinstating international services in May to destinations worldwide starting with one weekly flight per country.

Flights in Asia

Beijing Capital – Bangkok – Qingdao – Beijing Capital one weekly

Beijing Capital – Delhi – Taiyuan – Beijing Capital one weekly A330-200

Beijing Capital – Islamabad – Karachi – Xi’An – Beijing Capital one weekly A330

Beijing Capital – Phnom Penh – Zhengzhou one weekly

Beijing Capital – Seoul Incheon – Qingdao – Beijing Capital one weekly A330-300

Beijing Capital – Yangon – Zhengzhou – Beijing Capital one weekly 737-800

Chengdu – Kathmandu one weekly A319

Chengdu – Singapore one weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita one weekly A330-200.

China Eastern adopts a similar start-up of international services with one route per country per week for May.

Flights in Asia

Kunming – Dhaka one weekly 737-800

Kunming – Vientiane one weekly 737-700

Kunming – Yangon one weekly 737-800 (replacing the former Shanghai Pu Dong – Yangon flight)

Nanjing – Bangkok one weekly A320 (replacing Shanghai Pu Dong – Bangkok)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Colombo one weekly A330-200

Shanghai Pu Dong – Delhi one weekly A330-300

Shanghai Pu Dong – Manila one weekly A330-200

Shanghai Pu Dong – Phnom Penh one weekly A320

Shanghai Pu Dong – Seoul Incheon one weekly A330-200

Shanghai Pu Dong – Singapore one weekly A330-200

Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330-300

Shanghai Airlines will resume flights in Asia first to Kuala Lumpur from its base in Shanghai Pu Dong. For now, it continues to suspend services from Shanghai Pu Dong to Bangkok.

(Source: Airlineroute)






