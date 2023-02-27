Children lost near Patong Beach found safe

PHUKET: Two young children reported lost near Patong Beach were found safe last night (Feb 26), local Tourist Police have reported.

tourismSafetypatong

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 February 2023, 11:39AM

The children’s mother reported the children ‒ a boy and a girl, aged 4-5 ‒ as lost to officers on patrol at the Beach end of Bangla Rd at about 9:35pm last night, reported Maj Gen Chatuphon Kraiyuraprasong of the Tourist Police.

The officers called in help from other people who work along the beach road, and took the mother and father, both Russian nationals, to search along the streets, and even back to their hotel in case the children had managed to find their way back there.

The children were eventually found safe and sound at 10:30pm at a playground area on the beach.

The parents were very grateful for the assistance, and very happy to have their children returned unharmed.