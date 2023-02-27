Pro Property Partners
Children lost near Patong Beach found safe

Children lost near Patong Beach found safe

PHUKET: Two young children reported lost near Patong Beach were found safe last night (Feb 26), local Tourist Police have reported.

tourismSafetypatong
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 February 2023, 11:39AM

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

« »

The children’s mother reported the children ‒ a boy and a girl, aged 4-5 ‒ as lost to officers on patrol at the Beach end of Bangla Rd at about 9:35pm last night, reported Maj Gen Chatuphon Kraiyuraprasong of the Tourist Police.

The officers called in help from other people who work along the beach road, and took the mother and father, both Russian nationals, to search along the streets, and even back to their hotel in case the children had managed to find their way back there.

The children were eventually found safe and sound at 10:30pm at a playground area on the beach.

The parents were very grateful for the assistance, and very happy to have their children returned unharmed.

Phuket community
Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

This big work seems needed to be done now . It was well publiced that the Hill will be closed period...(Read More)

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

Alas, the editor edited my joke. First Dilbert, now this! OUTRAGEOUS . [Apologies - original co...(Read More)

Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

What happened to 'Prab's Motorway' or is that a toll road now? Shirley the tailbacks wou...(Read More)

Nightclub security guard charged for assaulting foreigner over bottled water

How lucky we are in LOS with all possibilities of social media and going viral,..also international!...(Read More)

Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

Huh, Chalong-Patong Rd not completed yet? Works stopped? Why? Is the private foundation built Patong...(Read More)

Nightclub security guard charged for assaulting foreigner over bottled water

Something I figured out the first months of living here is that behind the fake smile Thais despise ...(Read More)

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

er,.... Persian cat...(Read More)

B10,000 reward for missing dog in Phuket

a woman in Pasak is offering 100,000 baht for her white Persian now missing over a month with severa...(Read More)

Anticipation abounds as cycling’s Tour of Phuket returns

Shame it can’t feature the island but I guess gridlock would ensue - far too much traffic on the r...(Read More)

Patong Hill closure causes traffic woes

Should have pushed on with finishing the Chalong- Patong road -work stopped when Hill reopened after...(Read More)

 

