333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

BOGOTA: The four Indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon rainforest after a small plane crash have been found alive, President Gustavo Petro announced yesterday (June 9).


By AFP

Saturday 10 June 2023, 09:54AM

Members the Army pose with four Indigenous children who were found alive after spending more than a month lost in the Colombian Amazon jungle following the crash of a small plane. Photo: AFP

Members the Army pose with four Indigenous children who were found alive after spending more than a month lost in the Colombian Amazon jungle following the crash of a small plane. Photo: AFP

“A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle were found alive,” Petro wrote on Twitter.

His post included a photograph of several adults, some dressed in military fatigues, attending to the children who were sitting on tarps among the dense forest.

“They are weak. Let’s let the doctors make their assessment,” Petro told the press in Bogota.

Originally from the Uitoto Indigenous group, the children - aged 13, nine, four and one - had been wandering alone in the jungle since May 1, when the Cessna 206 in which they were traveling crashed.

The bodies of three adults who had been with them - their mother, the pilot and a relative - were all found at the crash site by the army.

A massive search by 160 soldiers and 70 Indigenous people with intimate knowledge of the jungle had been under way ever since for the youngsters, garnering global attention.

The area is home to jaguars, snakes and other predators, as well as armed drug smuggling groups, but ongoing clues - footprints, a diaper, half-eaten fruit - led authorities to believe they were on the right track.

Worried that the children would continue wandering and become ever more difficult to locate, the air force dumped 10,000 flyers into the forest with instructions in Spanish and the children’s own Indigenous language, telling them to stay put.

The leaflets also included survival tips, and the military dropped food parcels and bottled water.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Rescuers had also been broadcasting a message recorded by the children’s grandmother, urging them not to move.

A magical day’

Huitoto children learn hunting, fishing and gathering and the kids’ grandfather, Fidencio Valencia, had told AFP the children are well acquainted with the jungle.

“Today we have had a magical day,” Petro told the media upon his return from Cuba, where he signed a six-month truce with Colombia’s last active guerrilla group, the ELN.

“Getting closer and attaining peace in the agreement that is moving forward with the ELN... And now I return and the first news is that indeed the Indigenous communities that were in the search and the military forces found the children 40 days later,” he said.

“They were alone, they made it on their own. An example of absolute survival that will go down in history,” he added.

Petro had announced that the children had been found alive 17 days after they disappeared, but retracted the announcement a day later, saying he had been given false information.

Valencia, the children’s grandfather, confirmed to AFP yesterday that the children had been found.

“I need a flight or a helicopter to go and get them urgently,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Alcohol ban in force in Patong
Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash
Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters
Phuket police reunites tourist with lost wife
Thai names chosen for distant star and planet
MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid
Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vote recount, Gastro-infections on the rise in Phuket, Illegal license vendors || June 9
Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise
Facing unprecedented fire season, Canada confronts logistical challenge
Phuket celebrates World Ocean Day
Phuket businesses to pitch tourism development proposals to Move Forward
Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028
DLT targets licence vendors
Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks

 

Phuket community
Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise

As PPHO, + of course Governor for photo session, know so well to explain about gastrointestinal infe...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@old guy Why you keep living here if everything is such a mess ? ...(Read More)

Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

As pointed out, the bluebottle is not a jellyfish, although it loosely fits the common language desc...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

The serial whinger on here won't like it....(Read More)

Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand

All thousands greeting participants must check in at 2pm? What a check-in mess will that give. And ...(Read More)

Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise

Well one of the reasons Phuket has these problems is that most houses, small hotels +++ have septic ...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

A pearl needs considerable effort to be a thing of beauty. It sits in muck which needs to be cleaned...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

Throw in the non-existent environmental management with festering trash/litter strewn everywhere on ...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@Prab, "sharing prosperity" is a farce. According to the World bank, Thailand has the high...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

Hopefully a large portion of that B4.18 billion will go towards environmental improvements. Trash an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BahtSold
Zonezi Properties

 