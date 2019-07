Children First Charity Event

Start From: Saturday 21 September 2019, 11:30AM to Saturday 21 September 2019, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

A charity journey from day into night under the theme “Swing for Good” where you will enjoy a fun golf tournament throughout the day at Laguna Golf Phuket. As the sun sets, sit back and unwind in a unique “Battle of the Chefs” charity dinner gourmet experience, complete with delicious food, free-flow beverages and live entertainment – all to support children in Phuket. Register your interest now at just THB18,000 per team of four and help to raise big bucks for children in need.