Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Children Day survey shows Thai kids want to be teachers, doctors

Children Day survey shows Thai kids want to be teachers, doctors

THAILAND: Being a teacher, a doctor or a businessperson are the three leading dream jobs for Thai children, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Culture with Suan Dusit Poll and made public amid Children Day celebrations.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 15 January 2023, 09:52AM

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Karon Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Karon Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Kathu Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Patong Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Patong Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Patong Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Patong Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: RTN NAC 3

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: RTN NAC 3

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: RTN NAC 3

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: RTN NAC 3

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Srisoonthorn Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Wichit Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Cherng Talay Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: RTN NAC 3

Children Day 2023 in Phuket. Photo: RTN NAC 3

« »

The results of the survey were announced on Saturday, Jan 14, when Thailand celebrated its national Children Day. The results were made public by the Ministry of Culture on its Facebook page. The top-5 future professions desired by Thai children are as follows:

  1. Teacher – 14.85%;
  2. Doctor / nurse – 12.26%;
  3. Businessperson / vendor – 11.53%;
  4. Soldier / Police officer – 11.24%;
  5. YouTube influencer – 9.57%.

Surprisingly, receiving support in education was also the top desired present for kids on this year’s Children Day:

  1. Scholarship / Money – 31%;
  2. Toys / Dolls – 25.21%;
  3. Snacks / Food – 15.15%.

The Ministry of Culture also revealed that the majority of Thai children (63.97%) are aware of the slogan of this year’s Children Day which runs as “Know your duty, Follow discipline, Aim for good”. This motto is the first thing that kids associate the festive day with, surpassing even presents, games and family time, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Children Day was celebrated in Thailand on Jan 14, the second Saturday of the year, will all provincial, district and sub-district level offices organising numerous activities for Thai and foreign children to join.

In Phuket, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos dressed up to welcome kids as a Na’vi from the “Avatar” movie while Chalong Mayor Thanaporn Ongsantiphap was greeting the youngsters as a super hero.

AXA Insurance PCL

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri did not paint himself blue and left his cape in the wardrobe, but still was there handing presents to youngsters.

Judging by the pictures, bicycles were among the most popular gifts.

Royal Thai Police, Army and Navy aslo joined the activities for kids in full force providing kids with a chance to learn more about military weapons and transport from carbines to battleships.

Delicious food, music, games and entertainment were aplenty at all events around the island during the day.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Elegant steakhouse dining
‘M3gan’ about more than the machine
Phuket Music Scene: Original music in Phuket
‘Puss in Boots’ a magical revival
Blazing Saddles: Peddle, paddle, pain au chocolat
[VIDEO] Junkyard Theatre || Phuket: You Should Go There #12
‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ snappy family fun
Lard Yai doubles New Year fun with two consecutive street fairs in Phuket Old Town
Green Thoughts: Consider the Casuarina
‘The Lost King’ finds more at heart
On Campus: A celebration of learning
Hanukkah in Phuket celebrated on Patong Beach
Phu Quoc – a paradise built on the pearl island of Vietnam
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ a visual masterpiece
Exploring the Unseen Thailand: 5 Offbeat Destinations

 

Phuket community
TAT targets B2.38trn in tourism revenue for 2023

@OldGuy. I find the idea quite nauseating to be honest. If you like western advertising, go west and...(Read More)

Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

@Pascale. JohnC is here for our entertainment. There is no reason other than to create laughs with h...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

@GeeryT81. Kurt just doesn't get anything I'm afraid. Plus he thinks Thailand is rubbish, he...(Read More)

American arrested in Phuket on US stock manipulation charges

@OldGuy. It sounds like good police work to me. Perhaps you could say why?...(Read More)

Elegant steakhouse dining

How much? Probably around 1฿3-4000+ per person or more....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

Expats ought to take this island over- maybe buy it? Thais do not deserve it and are incapable of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

This has been happening for many, many years but nothing is ever done to prevent it or correct it. T...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

There is no infrastructure in place for wastewater. Wastewater flows into the klongs and then into t...(Read More)

No news after Day 6 of search for missing diver

Is Aroon Solos Mayor of Rawai for life? I thought that there was a limit on how long they could stay...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’

@Fascinated- So, packed gravel on cut soil makes a "firm" road base? Yeah right. Once the ...(Read More)

 

Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 