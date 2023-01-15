Children Day survey shows Thai kids want to be teachers, doctors

THAILAND: Being a teacher, a doctor or a businessperson are the three leading dream jobs for Thai children, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Culture with Suan Dusit Poll and made public amid Children Day celebrations.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 15 January 2023, 09:52AM

The results of the survey were announced on Saturday, Jan 14, when Thailand celebrated its national Children Day. The results were made public by the Ministry of Culture on its Facebook page. The top-5 future professions desired by Thai children are as follows:

Teacher – 14.85%; Doctor / nurse – 12.26%; Businessperson / vendor – 11.53%; Soldier / Police officer – 11.24%; YouTube influencer – 9.57%.

Surprisingly, receiving support in education was also the top desired present for kids on this year’s Children Day:

Scholarship / Money – 31%; Toys / Dolls – 25.21%; Snacks / Food – 15.15%.

The Ministry of Culture also revealed that the majority of Thai children (63.97%) are aware of the slogan of this year’s Children Day which runs as “Know your duty, Follow discipline, Aim for good”. This motto is the first thing that kids associate the festive day with, surpassing even presents, games and family time, according to the Ministry of Culture.

Children Day was celebrated in Thailand on Jan 14, the second Saturday of the year, will all provincial, district and sub-district level offices organising numerous activities for Thai and foreign children to join.

In Phuket, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos dressed up to welcome kids as a Na’vi from the “Avatar” movie while Chalong Mayor Thanaporn Ongsantiphap was greeting the youngsters as a super hero.

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri did not paint himself blue and left his cape in the wardrobe, but still was there handing presents to youngsters.

Judging by the pictures, bicycles were among the most popular gifts.

Royal Thai Police, Army and Navy aslo joined the activities for kids in full force providing kids with a chance to learn more about military weapons and transport from carbines to battleships.

Delicious food, music, games and entertainment were aplenty at all events around the island during the day.