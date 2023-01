Children’s Day at Aquella Golf and country club

Start From: Saturday 14 January 2023, 04:00PM to Saturday 14 January 2023, 05:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Visit Aquella and enjoy our mini golf course with your little ones on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Free entry to the mini golf tournament for all children under 17 years old and accompanied adults!

Double the fun with on course bonus prizes and complimentary pizza & treats for children only on this special day.

Advance booking is required.

Book now at -

www.aquellagolf.com

Call: 076 679 308

E-mail: Golfreservations1@aquellagolf.com