Children across Asia to learn lifesaving tips from loved cartoon characters

Children across Asia to learn lifesaving tips from loved cartoon characters

Parents will be able to breathe easy knowing that characters from The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears and The Amazing World of Gumball are on hand to save the day by teaching their children survival and life saving tips.

Education
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 30 July 2019, 10:00AM

The safety awareness programme launched earlier this month.

The safety awareness programme launched earlier this month.

SAFE STEPS Kids, a new safety awareness programme developed by Prudence Foundation in partnership with Cartoon Network and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), launched earlier this month. The programme aims to equip millions of children across Asia with actionable information designed to save lives in the event of emergencies or disaster situations.

The programme is aiming to reach a younger generation with the help of Cartoon Network's well-loved cartoon characters. SAFE STEPS Kids includes a series of kid-centric, practical and easy-to-understand tips through a medium they know and love.

Prudence Foundation Executive Director Marc Fancy said, "Globally, around 3.5 million people die every year due to unintentional injuries. Arguably, children are at even greater risk of harm than adults, so it is vital that they know how to stay safe and react to emergencies. Through SAFE STEPS Kids, we aim to build a more resilient community and future generation."

SAFE STEPS Kids comprises a series of 12 50-second public service announcements. Each video features a set of characters from a well-known Cartoon Network series who will anchor the storytelling process to raise awareness and provide educational information. The messages, which address three types of key life-threatening issues, are approved by the IFRC. The videos complement a series of collaterals that will be distributed to schools and communities across the country.

The first category of videos to launch focuses on disasters, featuring the irrepressible superhero trio The Powerpuff Girls. Later in the year, the first aid episodes will be rolled out, featuring We Bare Bears characters, followed by videos on road safety featuring characters from The Amazing World of Gumball.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Xavier Castellanos, Regional Director of IFRC Asia Pacific, said, "As part of our collective commitment to develop a culture of safety across Asia, SAFE STEP Kids programme is a great opportunity to boost the critical work that the IFRC and its national societies have been carrying out through school safety or humanitarian education, including on disaster risk reduction and health promotion."

Leslie Lee, Vice President of Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific, added, "This unique partnership uses characters from shows that are really well loved across the region. As the leading kids' channel in Asia, Cartoon Network can create content that helps make this important message resonate with kids and their parents. Once again, the day is saved thanks to The Powerpuff Girls… with help from their friends from The Amazing World of Gumball and We Bare Bears."

The videos will air on Cartoon Network in eight markets: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines, and on Cartoon Network's social and online video platforms, websites and apps, including Cartoon Network Watch and Play.

Watch the videos via the SAFE STEPS Kids website here or via the Cartoon Network Asia YouTube channel here.

