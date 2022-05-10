Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

BANGKOK: Mandatory safety restraints for children under six years old in moving vehicles may not be enforced until December pending the furnishing of vital regulatory details, according to the police.

Deputy Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, said the vital details include what alternative restraint equipment can be used, apart from the car seats which tend to be expensive, reports the Bangkok Post.

Also, it must be established what vehicles will fall under the new rules.

Details regarding the equipment will be worked out by the Royal Thai Police (RTP) while the vehicle issue will be decided by the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

The deputy commissioner said both the RTP and the DLT have until Sept 5 to finalise the details although the deadline may be extended by another 90 days or until Dec 5 if they cannot finish their tasks in time.

Section 123 of the Land Traffic Act stipulates that children under six years old or children whose height is below 135cm must be restrained in a car seat or a special seat or by other means for the sake of safety in a moving vehicle.

The requirement has been published in the Royal Gazette which sets the enforcement deadline within 120 days, extendable by another 90 days.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant said the requirement was to minimise injuries suffered by children travelling in vehicles in the event of road accidents.

He said the law does not dictate that only car seats will be used as restraining equipment. A parent may let their child sit on their lap with the seat belt restraining both of them.

Details of various restraining methods permitted by law will be fleshed out by the police.

On Sunday, Nikorn Chamnog, deputy chairman of the House committee that scrutinised changes to the Land Traffic Act, said the amended law allows the use of less expensive seat cushions priced at around B600-700 each.

The cushion enables the seat occupant to sit high enough to be fastened with an effective restraint, said Mr Nikorn, who is also chairman of the World Health Organization’s Asia-Pacific Regional Network on Road Safety.

Before the requirement goes into effect, police will warn motorists whose children ride without safety restraints instead of booking them. The requirement will also be featured in safety campaigns, according to Pol Maj Gen Jirasant.