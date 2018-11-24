PHUKET: The Department of Special Investigation (DSI), working with international agencies, has busted a child porn ring that uncovered evidence of child pornography at two locations in Phuket.

patongcrimepolicesex

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 24 November 2018, 01:07PM

The DSI announced the raids at a press conference held in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 22). Photo: DSI

The DSI announced the raids at a press conference held in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 22). Photo: DSI

The DSI announced the raids at a press conference held in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 22). Photo: DSI

The DSI announced the raids at a press conference held in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 22). Photo: DSI

The raids, including at two locations in Patong, netted six suspects and seized 19 electronic devices containing more than 1,000 child sexual media files. Photo: DSI

The raids, including at two locations in Patong, netted six suspects and seized 19 electronic devices containing more than 1,000 child sexual media files. Photo: DSI

The raids, including at two locations in Patong, netted six suspects and seized 19 electronic devices containing more than 1,000 child sexual media files. Photo: DSI

The raids, including at two locations in Patong, netted six suspects and seized 19 electronic devices containing more than 1,000 child sexual media files. Photo: DSI

The raids, including at two locations in Patong, netted six suspects and seized 19 electronic devices containing more than 1,000 child sexual media files. Photo: DSI

Pol Col Paisith Sunkahapong, Director of the DSI’s Foreign Affairs and Transnational Crime Bureau, informed the Ministry of Justice of the raids on Thursday (Nov 22).

The raids led to the arrests of six people and the seizure of computers and other electronic devices at 11 locations in nine porvinces throughout the country.

Following a co-ordinated investigation assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Netherlands Police and Interpol, the task force was issued warrants to raid 16 locations throughout Thailand.

The raids, carried out on Tuesday (Nov 20), found evidence of publishing child sexual media on the internet at 11 locations in nine provinces, the DSI has confirmed.

The locations were identified as follows: one point in Kamphaeng Phet; one in Pathum Thani, one in Nonthaburi, two in Phuket, one in Songkhla, one in Sukhothai, one in Phitsanulok, one in Chachoengsao and two in Pattaya.

In making the raids the team seized 19 items of evidence: nine PCs, six smart phones, and four hard drives, together containing in total more than 1,000 child sexual media files.

All six suspects arrested were charged with possession child sexual media, the DSI confirmed, but offered no more details.

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong confirmed to The Phuket News today that the two locations raided in Phuket were both in Patong.

“The DSI seized at least one PC. They are now checking whether the files found on the computer constitute child pornography,” he said.

No further details were made available of where the items were seized in Patong or if any persons in Phuket had been arrested in carrying out the raids.

Investigators from the Central Institute of Forensic Science have been called in to assist the investigation and inspection of the evidence seized, the DSI reported.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) has also joined the investigation in order to pursue charges of money laundering, the DSI noted.

Additional reporting by Tavee Adam