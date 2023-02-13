British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chiefs overcome magnificent Hurts for Super Bowl win over Eagles

Chiefs overcome magnificent Hurts for Super Bowl win over Eagles

NFL: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame the inspired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to win their second Super Bowl in four years with a 38-35 win in a magnificent contest yesterday (Feb 12).

NFL
By AFP

Monday 13 February 2023, 11:51AM

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, yesterday (Feb 12). Photo: AFP

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, yesterday (Feb 12). Photo: AFP

Hurts produced four touchdowns, three of them rushing, and threw for 304 yards but ended on the losing side with a late field goal from Harrison Butker settling a ding-dong battle in Arizona.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and 182 yards but the Chiefs had game-winning displays across the field as they came back from ten points down at half-time to hand head coach Andy Reid a victory over his former team.

“It was just everybody. It didn’t come from one person,” Mahomes said of the half-time locker-room discussions that sparked the revival.

“Everybody said we had to step our game up. Defense played their ass off in that second half. Our offense, we just found a way. I want to thank everybody on this team. We battled,” he said.

Mahomes’ trusty target Travis Kelce who put up 81 yards and a touchdown on six receptions said the team had rediscovered themselves after struggling in the first half.

“We were a little uncharacteristic in the beginning. And everybody had that determination, that look in their eye, coming out here in that second half. They were going to pour everything out on that field and that’s what you saw,” Kelce said.

The game got off to an explosive start with the Eagles scoring a touchdown on the opening drive - Hurts crossing with a quarterback sneak at the end of an impressive an 11-play, 75 yard drive.

But the Chiefs struck back swiftly with Mahomes connecting with Kelce and Isiah Pacheco as he led the team down the field before crowning the drive with a perfectly floated pass to Kelce in the end-zone.

It was only the second time in Super Bowl history that both teams had scored on their first possession and that set the tone for the game.

Butker then missed a chance to put the Chiefs ahead with his 42-yard field goal drifting left and striking the post.

Hurts opened the second quarter in spectacular fashion with a brilliant 45 yard pass deep to A.J. Brown, who collected for the touchdown after his clever route left Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie flailing.

But Hurts gifted away the seven-point advantage on the next possession, dropping the ball without being challenged and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up the fumble and ran 36 yards into the end-zone to level the game at 14-14.

Chiefs fightback

The mistake didn’t deter Hurts from running with the ball however and after his 28-yard rush for a first down took the Eagles into the red zone, he restored the Eagles lead with a four-yard run into the end zone.

There was though a reminder of Mahomes’ recent ankle injury when, running out of the pocket, he was tackled by T.J. Edwards and limped off the field.

The Eagles added a field goal before half-time, after more impressive running from Hurts, to go in 24-14 up at the interval.

Chiefs fears over Mahomes’ ankle allayed when he came out for the second half and promptly led a 75-yard touchdown drive, including a 14-yard rush from the quarterback and ending with a one-yard run from Pacheco.

The Eagles added a field goal to go into the fourth quarter with a six-point lead but then the Chiefs came roaring back.

Philadelphia left Kadarius Toney wide open to collect a five=yard pass from Mahomes and put Kansas City 28-27 up and then Toney produced a brilliant 65-yard punt return to set up a near identical play on the other side, with Skyy Moore the gleefully wide-open receiver.

But the Eagles responded again with Hurts hurling a 46-yard pass deep left to DeVonta Smith and the quarterback completed the drive with a two-yard run for his third rushing touchdown before adding a two-point conversion for good measure.

It was the first time a quarterback had scored three rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

The two-point conversion levelled the score at 35-35 with 5:15 left in the game but the Chiefs managed the clock masterfully.

A controversial late holding call against the Eagles James Bradberry gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs near the Philadelphia line, and when after Butker’s 27-yard field goal, there were just eight seconds left on the clock.

There was no time for a miracle and Mahomes, the two-times MVP became a two-time Super Bowl winner.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Guardiola hopeful Haaland will be fit for Arsenal showdown
Premier League leaders Arsenal held, Spurs thrashed
Thailand set to host Amazean Jungle Ultramarathon
Scotland off to best Six Nations start after record win over Wales
Arsenal aim to settle nerves as Liverpool attempt reset
Warriors come out to play at the ACG
Thais to skip Kun Khmer event
Trip to Japan on offer at Kamala Fun Run
LeBron James breaks NBA all-time points-scoring record
More SEA Games tweaks could hurt Thailand
Man City charged by Premier League for alleged rule breaches
Thai cadets break world record with mass martial arts ritual
Away day joy as Six Nations gets underway
Doubles glory for Aimsaard sisters
Guardiola rues missed opportunity as Kane dents Man City’s title bid

 

Phuket community
PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators

Just another mess left to the corrupt taxi mafia (PLTO) and corrupt police to find a solution. These...(Read More)

Patong Police accused of ignoring attack on Canadian tourist

Another great black eye for Phuket tourism at the hands of the worthless police. Actually, the polic...(Read More)

Police urge against Valentine’s Day sex tapes

Stop blaming men all the time. Always men are targeted as 'could' damage women's reputat...(Read More)

After 15 years, man arrested over slaying of Phuket business owner

This would be about the gunning down of Mr. Fisherman's Way on Wiset Rd in 2006. Long time to be...(Read More)

Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000

FYI Dek, the UN is pressing Syria to open up more Turkish/Syrian border crossings to allow great...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I don't understand why the licence issue is so hard to get under control. No valid driving licen...(Read More)

Police urge against Valentine’s Day sex tapes

massive problem yeah.... i think even at the highest level of this society sex tapes where loaded on...(Read More)

Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000

@Kurt Yes Kurt,they did send aid to Syria. If you would do a better research you would know.Watchi...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

A graffiti sprayed on a beach rock is vandalism ! The same graffiti or another graffiti sprayed on a...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Rental shops just must to provide helmets, it's a rental package. And that illegal passport taki...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket
Fashion TV
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 