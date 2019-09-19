Chicken exports to China increases 700% amid swine fever outbreak

BANGKOK: Soaring pork prices due to the swine fever outbreak in China have led to an over 700% increase in Thailand’s chicken exports to Mainland China from January through July this year.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 19 September 2019, 02:42PM

From January to July this year, China imported around 33,500 tons of chicken meat and products from Thailand, a 712% year-on-year increase. Photo: NNT

Kukrit Arepagorn, Manager of the Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association, revealed that due to the highly increased price of pork in China, Chinese consumers have increased their demand for chicken. As a result, from January to July this year, China imported around 33,500 tons of chicken meat and products from Thailand, a 712% year-on-year increase. This figure has made China the third-largest export market for chicken meat and products from Thailand, after Europe and Japan. Recently, officials from General Administration of Customs of China came to Thailand for a safety inspection of 10 poultry factories. The results are expected to be announced soon. Currently, there are seven chicken factories in Thailand which are certified by the Government of China and which can export frozen chicken meat and products to the country. If there are more Thai factories which pass the assessment, exports will increase further, Mr Kukrit added. Read original story here.