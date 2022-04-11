tengoku
Chiang Rai beat Phuket in provincial golf tournament

Chiang Rai beat Phuket in provincial golf tournament

GOLF: Team Phuket were soundly beaten by team Chang Rai in an inter-provincial golf tournament held at Laguna Golf Phuket yesterday (Apr 9).

Golf
By The Phuket News

Monday 11 April 2022, 02:23PM

The game had been arranged by Phuket officials in collaboration with the Sports Authoirty of Thailand (SAT) in an effort to connect and enhance the relationship between the two sporting cities and was entitled “Golf SAT Sports Chiang Rai Phuket Series 2022.”

After a full round’s play in stifling conditions, team Chiang Rai emerged as winners by seven and a half points.

The awards ceremony after the day’s play was led by Boonjuan Panich, Chief Justice of the Criminal Court, alongside Pichet Panaphong, Deputy Governor of Phuket.

Phuket Property

Also present at the awards ceremony was SAT advisor Lt. Gen. Watcharaprateep, and Thanukit Chanchum, Deputy Governor of Professional Sports in addition to numerous distinguished guests.
Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, presented the runners-up award to team Phuket while Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, president of the Phuket Sports Association, presented the award for highest birdie to Somchai Chanpratuang and Sadis Chaiyo of team Chiang Rai.

The winners trophy was awarded to team Chiang Rai by Boonjuan Panich, deputy chief judge of the Phuket Court.

Team Chiang Rai also donated B30,000 as a sponsorship to the Sports Association of Phuket to be used in CSR activities and sports activities.

