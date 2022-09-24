British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

Chiang Mai Zoo refutes charges of neglect

CHIANG MAI: Chiang Mai Zoo has addressed accusations of neglect following posts to Twitter depicting animals and grounds at the zoo in what appeared to be a derelict state.

animalstourismenvironment
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 September 2022, 03:47PM

Photos of conditions at Chiang Mai Zoo, posted by a Twitter user on Thursday (Sept 22), led to questions about standards and maintenance. Photo via Bangkok Post

Photos of conditions at Chiang Mai Zoo, posted by a Twitter user on Thursday (Sept 22), led to questions about standards and maintenance. Photo via Bangkok Post

Photos of conditions at Chiang Mai Zoo, posted by a Twitter user on Thursday (Sept 22), led to questions about standards and maintenance. Photo via Bangkok Post

Photos of conditions at Chiang Mai Zoo, posted by a Twitter user on Thursday (Sept 22), led to questions about standards and maintenance. Photo via Bangkok Post

Photos of conditions at Chiang Mai Zoo, posted by a Twitter user on Thursday (Sept 22), led to questions about standards and maintenance. Photo via Bangkok Post

Photos of conditions at Chiang Mai Zoo, posted by a Twitter user on Thursday (Sept 22), led to questions about standards and maintenance. Photo via Bangkok Post

« »

Zoo director Wuthichai Muangman and his staff held a news conference on Saturday (Sept 24) to respond to photos and messages posted on Thursday by a Twitter user with over 1.3 million followers. The name of the Twitter account was not given, reports Bangkok Post.

The posts prompted harsh criticism of the zoo as they showed some animals in an apparent malnourished state and habitats in disrepair.

Discussing a photo of an apparently underweight tiger vomiting into a polluted pond, Mr Wuthichai said the animal, named Khao Pun, currently weighs 38 kilogrammes, within the 30-40kg range appropriate for its age. Tigers are typically sleek creatures and may appear gaunt, he said.

Vomiting is normal behaviour for felines including tigers when they groom themselves and then cough up any fur, he added.

Addressing the pictures of the green pond, the zoo head pointed out the growth was green plankton, a normal occurrence in fresh water that does not signify rot or danger.

He also assured that other concerns were being addressed, including reports of bird carcasses, which have already been confirmed to be the offspring of migrating birds passing through the zoo. Officials had inspected the carcasses to check for diseases and had incinerated them

In response to comments that sections of the Chiang Mai Zoo Aquarium were overly warm due to poor air conditioning, Mr Wuthichai said repairs had been commissioned to begin in October.

Any moss seen on fish tanks was normal as the zoo maintains the most natural environment possible for its aquatic animals, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman injured in single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Kamala
Sumatra quake felt in southern Thailand
Phuket ready to expand Surakul to host 2025 SEA Games opening
Water supply outages to affect areas in Mai Khao, Wichit
Tourists in trouble in Patong surf, saved by parasailing operators
Phuket sees 4mn foreign tourists
Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street
Officials silent on Phuket police review
Phuket seeks to shift from tourism to new revenue areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Government lifting state of emergency and dissolve Centre for COVID-19 - Oct 01 || September 23
Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket
End of state of emergency and COVID-19 centre
Lot 20 cheap goods fair arrives in Patong
Cambodia Khmer Rouge court upholds conviction in final ruling
Kata Hill lane to close again, resulting in detour

 

Phuket community
Tourists in trouble in Patong surf, saved by parasailing operators

Nice reaction of the Operators. Good work. As Bangla area presumenly will go legally open till 4 am,...(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

I have been on Pasak 6 many times. I have never seen any alleyways MaAnn refers to. Two cars can bar...(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

In the article suddenly khun MaAnn pops up! What is his involvement in this project? Where ever mr ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

I'm up to V II on notes re Cherng-Telay police incompetence. Where can I send a copy? ...(Read More)

GRIP IT sets sights on clean drinking water

Great drinkingwater happening! About underpriveleged schools en villages, here lays a job for Gov. ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

So a complete waste of time as far as the general public are concerned. Since it is a monitoring com...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

Will an autopsy be done to find out how much alcohol and/or other substances were in his blood to he...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close again, resulting in detour

Just like Patong Hill, the road over Kata Hill was never built properly in the first place to allow ...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

Kurt, yourself along with the other valued contributors are so right about lack of enforcement. As ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

Ofcourse Officialdom is silent. The best is not saying anything about a disfunctioning RTP if one do...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket

 