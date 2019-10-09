Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chiang Mai Zoo announces Chuang Chuang died of heart attack

Chiang Mai Zoo announces Chuang Chuang died of heart attack

BANGKOK: A Chinese-assisted autopsy on the body of Chuang Chuang has confirmed that the celebrity giant panda died of heart attack. The announcement yesterday (Oct 8) follows calls by millions of social media users questioning what had killed the giant panda.

animalsdeathChinese
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 10:06AM

A Chinese-assisted autopsy on the body of Chuang Chuang has confirmed that the celebrity giant panda died of heart attack. Photo: AFP

A Chinese-assisted autopsy on the body of Chuang Chuang has confirmed that the celebrity giant panda died of heart attack. Photo: AFP

Chuang Chuang died suddenly last month while on loan to Chiang Mai Zoo, sparking outrage online as pandas in the wild live 14-15 years, but up to 30 years in captivity.

Chuang Chuang was 19.

Chuang Chuang, a resident of Chiang Mai Zoo since October 2003, died on Sept 16 aged 19 after years of living in an air-conditioned enclosure with female Lin Hui.

The pair were on loan from the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu as part of Beijing’s so-called “panda diplomacy” and were supposed to be returned in 2023.

China “urgently dispatched panda experts” to form a Chinese-Thai “joint working team” to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Thailand had long obsessed over Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui, as the notoriously sex-shy pair had struggled to conceive and were shown video clips of successful panda couplings in an attempt to stir their libidos.

Thanks to artificial insemination, Lin Hui in 2009 finally gave birth to Linping, spurring a widely watched live 24-hour “Panda Channel”.

News of Chuang Chuang’s death struck a chord among Chinese internet users, as trending discussions on the “suspicious circumstances” of his demise drew more than 260 million views on social media platform Weibo.

Users criticised the zoo for giving him mature bamboo – usually harder and used to make furniture – as food, though it remained unclear if photos shared were actually of Chuang Chuang.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Bamboo?? Sure these aren’t wooden sticks?” said a user.

They also expressed concerns for his female counterpart, using a hashtag “We want Panda Lin Hui to come home”.

“The countries that rent giant pandas can keep them if they raise them well, or else they should send them back,” said Ningbo Ni Shao, a local media outlet.

The Chiang Mai Zoo said any speculation in China that Chuang Chuang, who was known for being obese, may have died due to careless feeding, neglect or even some kind of attack had proved unfounded, noted a report by Reuters.

“The autopsy and analysis by Chinese-Thai experts showed that the nutrition health of Giant Panda Chuang Chuang was good, no external wounds were found and no foreign objects were found in his trachea,” the zoo said in a statement released yesterday. (See report here.)

“The cause of his death was heart failure, resulting in the lack of oxygen of internal organs and leading to his death.”

The zoo confirmed that Thailand would nonetheless pay unspecified compensation to Beijing as outlined in the original loan agreement.

Chuang Chuang's mate, Lin Hui, would stay at the zoo for the time being, it said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Digital Economy and Society Ministry's WiFi demand draws flak
Police refute inaction over Phuket road rage viral video
Phuket readies for King Bhumibol Memorial Day
Drone spots 5 more dead elephants at Khao Yai waterfall
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend
Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd
ONWR warns of heavy rain, flooding across South
Cabinet approves bigger B3.2tn budget
Panel votes for ban on toxic farm chemicals
Phuket marks last day of Vegetarian Festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Judge shoots self in court! 6 elephants drown? Facial recognition check-in? || October 7
BCCT Business Briefing in Phuket to tackle work permits, TM28, TM30
Electricity outage to hit Kamala, Phuket Town
B10k reward offered to catch Phuket thief
Korean woman, 73, dies on Racha day trip

 

Phuket community
Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese have no sense of danger when it comes to roads. Most are online & walk over roundabouts ...(Read More)

Drone spots 5 more dead elephants at Khao Yai waterfall

Bravo Thailand!!...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Which side on the road the Motorbike was driving? Thanks for NO answer!...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Not fake but outdated news ! Nothing to do with your stupid talk about"usual country cultural ...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

Thanks to some editor for showing his point of view when it comes to freedom of speech.Great censors...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Fake News? According International news agencies are drone images showing that not 6 but 11 eleph...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

Alcohol ban to mark the END of lent... Celebrating the end of fast with... a fast?...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese do not seem to realize that we drive on the left in Thailand...(Read More)

Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?

Yeah, just like if you're shot by a tiny little gun you've got a better chance of survival t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Patong

Thailand 4.0 I'm no expert, but if they're installing new high voltage lines why don'...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show