Chiang Mai may delay tourism reopening until October

CHIANG MAI: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed that Chiang Mai may have to postpone the start of its tourism reopening program, from next month to October, due to vaccination concerns.

tourism

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 21 August 2021, 09:30AM

Photo: NNT

TAT Deputy Governor Thanet Phetsuwan said the province’s "Charming Chiang Mai" tourism program may need to be postponed because COVID-19 vaccination has not yet covered 70% of its population, reports state news agency NNT.

The reopening plan is, however, 80% ready to welcome foreign visitors.

He said TAT officials will meet Chiang Mai provincial governor Charoenrit Sanguansat on Tuesday to ask him to complete the rest of the plan at a later date, to be proposed by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Mr Thanet added that Chiang Mai’s tourism reopening program will not be the same as Phuket’s or Koh Samui’s plans, which have allowed visitors to arrange their routes freely.

Chiang Mai plans to reopen for tourism through the use of tour companies, with nine types of travel packages for four days and three nights, to ensure routes are under control.