Airport deputy director Thananrat Prasertsri said airlines were concerned about aviation safety during the Loy Krathong and Li Peng festival.
The airport was stepping up safety measures to avoid accidents.
F/O Thananrat said that 66 domestic flights and 30 international flights will be cancelled, and 44 domestic and 14 international flights rescheduled.
The airport will also patrol the runways and passenger terminals more frequently and step up surveillance and other security measures inside and around the airport.
People living near the airport have been warned not launch lanterns into the sky.
The festival in Chiang Mai runs from Nov 9-12.
