Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chiang Mai flights cancelled, rescheduled for Loy Krathong

Chiang Mai flights cancelled, rescheduled for Loy Krathong

BANGKOK: Chiang Mai International Airport announced on Thursday (Nov 7) that a total of 151 domestic and international flights would be rescheduled or cancelled for safety reasons during the sky lantern festival beginning tomorrow.

tourismtransportcultureSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 8 November 2019, 08:58AM

People in Chiang Mai's San Sai district release hundreds of lanterns into the sky during the Loy Krathong festival. Photo: Bangkok Post

People in Chiang Mai's San Sai district release hundreds of lanterns into the sky during the Loy Krathong festival. Photo: Bangkok Post

Airport deputy director Thananrat Prasertsri said airlines were concerned about aviation safety during the Loy Krathong and Li Peng festival.

The airport was stepping up safety measures to avoid accidents.

F/O Thananrat said that 66 domestic flights and 30 international flights will be cancelled, and 44 domestic and 14 international flights rescheduled.

The airport will also patrol the runways and passenger terminals more frequently and step up surveillance and other security measures inside and around the airport.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

People living near the airport have been warned not launch lanterns into the sky.

The festival in Chiang Mai runs from Nov 9-12.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals yank stubborn python! Elder expat survives robbery! Escapees in ICU? || November 8
Darasamut Underpass to close overnight for electrical maintenance
Phuket's Kata Group launches B1.75bn Pamookkoo Resort
German expat, 72, wounded by knife-wielding Phuket house robbers
Phuket residents lend a hand heaving python from neighbourhood drain
Phuket health office launches project to provide free state-paid medications at local pharmacies
Patong, Karon, Kata to suffer week-long daily mains water-supply outages
Phuket car break-in thief arrested in Phang Nga
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Escaped inmates recaptured in dramatic showdown! Woman in coma after rescue? || November 7
Five-metre python snared behind home in Wichit
Fireworks, fire lanterns banned near airport, boat safety order issued for Loy Krathong
Bang Tao Beach vendors suspect arson as stalls torched
Russian-Swiss woman in coma after pulled from surf at Patong Beach
Russian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Karon Beach
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

 

Phuket community
Five-metre python snared behind home in Wichit

Lately many pythons/king cobra's are released in 'the wild' on Phuket island. How very w...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

It is time the thai government admits there is a civil war going on in the south, ( already more tha...(Read More)

Bang Tao Beach vendors suspect arson as stalls torched

Poor ladies, to be brought down to this by own country men as Ms Laila expects. For what? Terrible. ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

"Try Dive" in open water is a "Try accident in Open Water". A professional disc...(Read More)

Fireworks, fire lanterns banned near airport, boat safety order issued for Loy Krathong

Actually, thinking about it, Why Phuket Marine Office doesn't held throughout the year unannounc...(Read More)

Fireworks, fire lanterns banned near airport, boat safety order issued for Loy Krathong

ChiangMai Airport closed during Loy Krathon, because the police can't enforce the law, and the t...(Read More)

BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

Yes Ms.Sweet. Those girls should wear some"burqa" style. And they should stop mixed school...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

A hopeless Pos. Should be kept in preventive detention forever....(Read More)

BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

I think those uniforms are designed to look so damn goofy and ridiculous that the thought of any of ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Hookah??? Yes Ro,that must be the reason for their death.Case closed!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET