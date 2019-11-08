Chiang Mai flights cancelled, rescheduled for Loy Krathong

BANGKOK: Chiang Mai International Airport announced on Thursday (Nov 7) that a total of 151 domestic and international flights would be rescheduled or cancelled for safety reasons during the sky lantern festival beginning tomorrow.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 8 November 2019, 08:58AM

People in Chiang Mai's San Sai district release hundreds of lanterns into the sky during the Loy Krathong festival. Photo: Bangkok Post

Airport deputy director Thananrat Prasertsri said airlines were concerned about aviation safety during the Loy Krathong and Li Peng festival. The airport was stepping up safety measures to avoid accidents. F/O Thananrat said that 66 domestic flights and 30 international flights will be cancelled, and 44 domestic and 14 international flights rescheduled. The airport will also patrol the runways and passenger terminals more frequently and step up surveillance and other security measures inside and around the airport. People living near the airport have been warned not launch lanterns into the sky. The festival in Chiang Mai runs from Nov 9-12. Read original story here.