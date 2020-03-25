Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chess Battles 2020 sees Phuket’s young masters shine

Chess Battles 2020 sees Phuket’s young masters shine

CHESS: The Lemonade Family Club and Southside Knights Chess Club co-hosted the first ever Phuket Chess Battles tournament for children under 13-years of age on Sunday, March 15th.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 March 2020, 09:45AM

Make your move: Phuket’s young chess masters about to commence battle. Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Make your move: Phuket’s young chess masters about to commence battle. Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Tournament organiser Bobby Tsang with the Top 3: (L-R) third placed Artem, winner Tye, runner-up Andrian. Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Tournament organiser Bobby Tsang with the Top 3: (L-R) third placed Artem, winner Tye, runner-up Andrian. Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

« »

It was an all out tussle of 6 rounds between Phuket’s brightest young minds under a Swiss tournament format of rapid play, which enforces a time limit of 20 minutes but guarantees all participants 6 rounds of Chess. The player who accumulates the most points takes the grand prize of 6,000 baht.

After a full day of mental warfare, we ended up in a tie-break situation where the top two battled it out in a sudden death 5 minute blitz match.

Canada’s Tye Shnet managed to prevail in a pulsating clash with eventual runner-up Andrian Shatalin of Russia.

We would like to send special congratulations to the top 3 and thank both all the participants who attended and the supporting families who gave up their Sunday to bring their little Chess warriors to our event.

The top three were as follows:

1st place Tye Shnet (Canada) prize money B6,000

2nd place Andrian Shatalin(Russia) prize money B2,000

3rd place Artem Marchenko (Russia) prize money B1,000

The final standings were as follows:

1. Tye Shnet (Canada)

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

2. Andrian Shatalin (Russia)

3. Artem Marchecnko (Russia)

4. Laurence Rice (UK)

5. Cecil Kelly (HK)

6. Maverick Skitch (Canada)

7. Solomon Shchelkunov (Russia)

8. Alex Rodrigues (England)

9. Ivan Gorodetskiy (Russia)

10. Daniil Shmatko (Russia)

Anyone interested in learning more can contact the Southside Knights Chess Club via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1655669081227748/

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bundesliga big four pledge financial aid for rivals, Leeds players defer wages
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Postponement
Thai leagues shutdown extended to May 2
BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots
World champion Joshua in self-isolation after meeting Prince Charles
McGregor gives one million euros for protective hospital equipment
Football joins fight to kick coronavirus
Fury-Wilder rematch postponed
Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic
Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation
Born in Brazil, trained in Thailand, signed by Benfica
Formula One ‘fully expect’ season to start with revised calendar
Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League
Aussie Rules suspends season for at least two months over virus

 

Phuket community
Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

So how can people who have no interest of the sandy beach or gather together with anyone but simply ...(Read More)

52 hotels in Phuket announce plans to close: THA President

How many hotels are registered legally in Phuket, anyone now that’s. ...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

Well well this place a live in Chalong u have some Russians rent many houses, and they us Russians p...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

It's heating and A/C that make lungs susceptible to pathogens, not the outside temperature. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

CHRISCHROSSTHAI .. this from a controlled study.."High relative humidity (>95%) at compar...(Read More)

Russian arrested in Phuket for overstay, working as illegal taxi driver

Why is their www. still open ?...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

Another knee-jerk reaction. How about some restrictions and oversight instead of blanket measures t...(Read More)

Rawai Mayor asks Phuket Governor permission to close Nai Harn Beach

I think that closing the beaches would be a big mistake as the hot sun, dry sand and salty water wou...(Read More)

Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41

One police officer infected. At which police station was he working? Are all his colleagues at that ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

I think that closing the beaches would be a big mistake as the hot sun, dry sand and salty water wou...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The LifeCo Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Singha
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 