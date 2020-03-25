It was an all out tussle of 6 rounds between Phuket’s brightest young minds under a Swiss tournament format of rapid play, which enforces a time limit of 20 minutes but guarantees all participants 6 rounds of Chess. The player who accumulates the most points takes the grand prize of 6,000 baht.
After a full day of mental warfare, we ended up in a tie-break situation where the top two battled it out in a sudden death 5 minute blitz match.
Canada’s Tye Shnet managed to prevail in a pulsating clash with eventual runner-up Andrian Shatalin of Russia.
We would like to send special congratulations to the top 3 and thank both all the participants who attended and the supporting families who gave up their Sunday to bring their little Chess warriors to our event.
The top three were as follows:
1st place Tye Shnet (Canada) prize money B6,000
2nd place Andrian Shatalin(Russia) prize money B2,000
3rd place Artem Marchenko (Russia) prize money B1,000
The final standings were as follows:
1. Tye Shnet (Canada)
2. Andrian Shatalin (Russia)
3. Artem Marchecnko (Russia)
4. Laurence Rice (UK)
5. Cecil Kelly (HK)
6. Maverick Skitch (Canada)
7. Solomon Shchelkunov (Russia)
8. Alex Rodrigues (England)
9. Ivan Gorodetskiy (Russia)
10. Daniil Shmatko (Russia)
Anyone interested in learning more can contact the Southside Knights Chess Club via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1655669081227748/
