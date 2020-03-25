Chess Battles 2020 sees Phuket’s young masters shine

CHESS: The Lemonade Family Club and Southside Knights Chess Club co-hosted the first ever Phuket Chess Battles tournament for children under 13-years of age on Sunday, March 15th.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 March 2020, 09:45AM

Tournament organiser Bobby Tsang with the Top 3: (L-R) third placed Artem, winner Tye, runner-up Andrian. Photo: Southside Knights Chess Club

It was an all out tussle of 6 rounds between Phuket’s brightest young minds under a Swiss tournament format of rapid play, which enforces a time limit of 20 minutes but guarantees all participants 6 rounds of Chess. The player who accumulates the most points takes the grand prize of 6,000 baht.

After a full day of mental warfare, we ended up in a tie-break situation where the top two battled it out in a sudden death 5 minute blitz match.

Canada’s Tye Shnet managed to prevail in a pulsating clash with eventual runner-up Andrian Shatalin of Russia.

We would like to send special congratulations to the top 3 and thank both all the participants who attended and the supporting families who gave up their Sunday to bring their little Chess warriors to our event.

The top three were as follows:

1st place Tye Shnet (Canada) prize money B6,000

2nd place Andrian Shatalin(Russia) prize money B2,000

3rd place Artem Marchenko (Russia) prize money B1,000

The final standings were as follows:

1. Tye Shnet (Canada)

2. Andrian Shatalin (Russia)

3. Artem Marchecnko (Russia)

4. Laurence Rice (UK)

5. Cecil Kelly (HK)

6. Maverick Skitch (Canada)

7. Solomon Shchelkunov (Russia)

8. Alex Rodrigues (England)

9. Ivan Gorodetskiy (Russia)

10. Daniil Shmatko (Russia)