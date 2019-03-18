THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Cherng Talay to be hit with mains water supply shut-off

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced today that the water supply will be shut off parts of Cherng Talay from tomorrow (Mar 19) until the end of the month.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 March 2019, 04:54PM

The water supply will be affected along Route 4030 (the Baan Don – Cherng Talay Rd) while the PWA installs a new water main, the notice read. No hours of interrupted supply were defined.

The areas affected were defined as from Km 2+475 to Km3+025 along the road, the pWA said in their announcement.

“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the work is completed,” the notice read.

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA Call Centre on 1662.

 

 

Kurt | 18 March 2019 - 17:19:47 

A real SMART province, that Phuket Talking about satellites, but 13 Days no water. If you tell this in a 4.0 Country they not believe you.

