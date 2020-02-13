THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief

Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police yesterday (Feb 12) arrested a thief who stole an Italian tourist’s waist bag, containing his passport, credit cards and cash, which was left on Layan Beach while the tourist went swimming.

tourismcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 13 February 2020, 02:49PM

The thief was arrested at Layan Beach at about 3pm yesterday (Feb 12). Photo: Cherng Talay Police

The thief was arrested at Layan Beach at about 3pm yesterday (Feb 12). Photo: Cherng Talay Police

After being taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and shown the CCTV footage, Thaksin confessed to stealing the bag and dumping the bag along with the passport and credit cards in a wheelie bin in front of the PTT petrol station on Ban Don-Cherng Talay Rd. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

After being taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and shown the CCTV footage, Thaksin confessed to stealing the bag and dumping the bag along with the passport and credit cards in a wheelie bin in front of the PTT petrol station on Ban Don-Cherng Talay Rd. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

After being taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and shown the CCTV footage, Thaksin confessed to stealing the bag and dumping the bag along with the passport and credit cards in a wheelie bin in front of the PTT petrol station on Ban Don-Cherng Talay Rd. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

After being taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and shown the CCTV footage, Thaksin confessed to stealing the bag and dumping the bag along with the passport and credit cards in a wheelie bin in front of the PTT petrol station on Ban Don-Cherng Talay Rd. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

All the stolen items were recovered. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

All the stolen items were recovered. Photo: Cherng Talay Police

« »

Lt Prasan Ketsaro of the Cherng Talay Police reported that the tourist, Massimo Gallo, arrived at the police station at around 3:30pm on Tuesday (Feb 11) to report that his bag had been stolen.

Mr Gallo explained that he had left his Fila waist bag on the beach while he went for a swim.

The bag contained Mr Gallo’s passport, four credit cards and €30 and B1,240 in cash, he said.

Police checked CCTV nearby and were able to see the man who stole the bag, Lt Prasan explained.

Then, at around 2:30pm on Wednesday, a national park officer reported that a man matching the description of the thief was back at Layan Beach.

Police went to the beach and found the man, Thaksin Chokmeesee, 21, originally from Nakhon Phanom, at around 3pm.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

At the time he was taken in for questioning, Thaksin had €30 in banknotes on him, Lt Prasan noted.

However, after being taken to Cherng Talay Police Station and shown the CCTV footage, Thaksin confessed to stealing the bag and dumping the bag along with the passport and credit cards in a wheelie bin in front of the PTT petrol station on Ban Don-Cherng Talay Rd, Lt Prasan said.

Thaksin was charged with theft by using a vehicle to flee, which is a specified charge of theft in Thailand, Lt Prasan confirmed.

Officers also seized Thaksin’s Honda Click motorbike as evidence, he added.

Lt Prasan did not report whether Thaksin had confessed to, or was suspected of, stealing any other belongings from the beach.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Surrogate mothers-for-hire, Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists
Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize
Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout
Cambodia welcomes liner - Anutin not convinced cruise ship virus-free
Virus death toll surges as China changes way it counts cases
B10mn dive tour boat destroyed by fire in Phang Nga
New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Virus screening for cruise tourists! Thousands wash down massacre sites! || February 12
Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket
Youth flaunting home-made gun kills friend
Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captains charged

"so it is likely they do not realise their actions caused people to die and be injured". T...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Thousands of people who have stopped at many ports over a period of less than two weeks are allowed ...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

@Pascale Hatred toward Thais is a common theme in this forum, as you will have noted. It comes from ...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

@Pascale On the losing side....(Read More)

New sanitation measures introduced at bus terminals and airport to combat coronavirus

Shuttling around all over Phuket different locations with 1 spraying machine only? That will help in...(Read More)

B10mn dive tour boat destroyed by fire in Phang Nga

Good maintenance and continues pre-checks always pay off. Don't do it, and give way/try a happen...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Many cruise ships, even from Singapore ( with 40+ coronavirus patients) are allowed to disembark pas...(Read More)

Speedboat deaths spark safety push

Comendments to the Harbours Department for thier committment to future safety on the waters. Just ta...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

SSDD. Will probably be another year of beautiful cars in a parade with little actual racing....(Read More)

Speedboat captains charged

Once again, it comes down to ineffective government. Sit any marine department official on the chane...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
The Overseas Property Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket

 