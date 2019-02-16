The water supply will be shut off during periods while works are carried out on a water main on Route 4030.
Affected areas include Cherng Talay, Thalang, the PWA said in their announcement.
“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs.
“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.
For more information, call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.
Be the first to comment.