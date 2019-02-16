Cherng Talay hit by water supply outages

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in Cherng Talay during as-yet-confirmed hours from today (Feb 16) through to Feb 28.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 February 2019, 12:11PM

The water supply will be shut off during periods while works are carried out on a water main on Route 4030. Affected areas include Cherng Talay, Thalang, the PWA said in their announcement. “Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs. “We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said. For more information, call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-7901634 or the PWA hotline 1662.