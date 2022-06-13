Chen denies Ratchanok in Jakarta final

BADMINTON: Ratchanok Intanon missed a chance to win her first title of the year when she lost to arch-rival Chen Yufei in the women’s singles final of the US$360,000 (B12.5 million) Indonesia Masters in Jakarta yesterday (June 12).

By Bangkok Post

Monday 13 June 2022, 12:16PM

Runner-up Ratchanok Intanon (left) poses with winner Chen Yufei. Photo: Adek Berry / AFP

Chinese top seed Chen overcame the Thai fifth seed 21-16, 18-21, 21-1 in 74 minutes to win the BWF World Tour Super 500 event - her first title since her gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, reports the Bangkok Post.

Ratchanok won the Indonesia Masters title in 2020.

“I am very pleased to get the gold medal today. I faced some difficulties during the game but I’m very pleased to overcome them and secure the win,” world No.4 Chen said.

Danish ace Viktor Axelsen claimed the men’s singles crown after he defeated Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen 21-10, 21-12.

The world No.1 beat third seed Chou in a 41-minute match held at the Istora sporting arena in Jakarta.

“I love playing here in Istora and I always dreamt of winning a tournament at Istora. It’s a legendary venue, so to have done that is something that is really special to me,” Axelsen told reporters.

Hometown heroes Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto captured the men’s doubles title after they beat unseeded pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China 21-10, 21-17.

In women’s doubles final, world No.1 duo Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan took home the gold medal after beating Indonesia’s seventh seeds Apriani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-18, 21-12.

The mixed doubles title went to China’s Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, who downed French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue 21-13, 21-14.

Elsewhere, Pitchamon Opatniputh claimed her second title of the year after winning the Denmark Masters - a BWF international challenge - in Hillrod yesterday.

The 15-year-old rising star, who was a part of Thailand’s gold medal winning SEA Games team and an Uber Cup team - defeated sixth seed Yun Sung-shuo of Taiwan 21-16, 15-21, 21-16 in the final.

Pitchamon won her first title of 2022 in Sweden.