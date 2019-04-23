THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chelsea up to fourth after frustrating Burnley draw

FOOTBALL: Chelsea accused Burnley of time-wasting and playing ’anti-football’ after Blues boss Maurizio Sarri was sent off before a touchline skirmish marred their frustrating 2-2 draw on Monday (Apr 22).

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 23 April 2019, 09:04AM

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante scored in their draw with Burnley. Photo: AFP

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante scored in their draw with Burnley. Photo: AFP

Sarri’s side fell behind to Jeff Hendrick's fine finish before N’Golo Kante equalised moments later.

In a frantic opening 24 minutes at Stamford Bridge, Gonzalo Higuain put Chelsea ahead, only for Burnley's Ashley Barnes to punish more dismal defending from the Blues.

Without a win in their last two league games, Chelsea will take only slender comfort from climbing one point above fifth placed Arsenal into fourth place, level on points with third placed Tottenham.

Chelsea would have gone third with a victory, but instead they have now played a game more than top four rivals Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United, who are three points behind in sixth.

It was a missed opportunity after defeats for Tottenham, Arsenal and United at the weekend and Chelsea were booed off at full-time.

In a fitting coda to a damaging evening, Sarri was sent to the stands for protesting in the final seconds before several members of the Blues bench were involved in a tetchy touchline clash with their Burnley counterparts.

Sarri’s assistant Gianfranco Zola said his boss was so "emotional" after the game that he couldn't fulfil his media duties.

“He was very upset because he has heard not good words towards him from the Burnley bench. The only reason he walked over there was to get our players to go into position, he was trying to help the ref,” Zola said.

'Too much time wasting'

Zola took a swipe at Burnley’s perceived gamesmanship, which included Clarets keeper Tom Heaton being booked in the first half for time-wasting.

“We are unhappy. There was too much time wasting. Five minutes injury time wasn’t enough to compensate. We couldn't build important rhythm,” Zola moaned.

“We expected it to be a tough game. We didn’t expect so much time wasting. We expected (referee) Kevin Friend to give more extra time. That’s why we're very unhappy.”

Chelsea defender David Luiz went even further in his criticism of Burnley.

“It’s anti-football. Wasting time all the time, especially when you have the ball. Their players went to the floor and stopped the game,” he said.

Now Arsenal can replace Chelsea in fourth if they avoid defeat at Wolves on Wednesday.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“We need to improve but we're in a good way. We care, as we showed today,” Zola said.

Adding to Sarri’s problems, he was hit by first half injuries to France midfielder Kante and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“It doesn’t look very good unfortunately,” Zola said of Hudson-Odoi. “It’s a problem with his Achilles tendon.”

Brushing off the bench-clearing clash, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: “By the time I turned round there was something going off in the tunnel.

“I don’t know what you can call it now. Handbags? Manbags? Bumbags?”

Chelsea were stunned in the eighth minute when Hendrick’s rocket put Burnley ahead.

It was a poor goal for Chelsea to concede as Cesar Azpilicueta could only head a Burnley corner to the edge of the area, where Hendrick was left unmarked to volley a superb dipping strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Slow to react

Eden Hazard’s majestic assist helped Chelsea draw level four minutes later, underlining why the club are so keen to keep their talisman out of Real Madrid’s clutches.

Cutting in from the left, Hazard twisted and turned so rapidly that Burnley defender Matt Lowton fell flat on his backside as the Belgian picked out Kante for a powerful shot that flashed past Heaton from 10 yards out.

Pushing forward with pace and precision, Chelsea went in front two minutes later when Higuain turned smartly to pick out Azpilicueta.

The Chelsea defender executed a deft back-heel to Higuain, who continued his run and crashed a brilliant finish into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

But Burnley punished more poor defending to equalise in the 24th minute.

With Chelsea slow to react to a Burnley free-kick, Ben Mee’s header was glanced on by Chris Wood and the unmarked Barnes applied the finishing touch with a close-range volley.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Spurs survive seven-goal thriller to end Man City’s quadruple quest
Phuket boys dominate at Southern tournament
Phuket attracts international football teams
College dreams come true for three Phuket athletes
How will Brexit hurt the Premier League?
BISP launches 3-on-3 indoor soccer league
Cardiff to claim Sala transfer ‘null and void’
New-look Germany edge Netherlands in Euro thriller as Croatia stumble
Stubborn Sarri threatens Chelsea’s top-four hopes
Elephants slay Dragons, reach final
Spurs slump gives rivals Champions League hope
Above and beyond: Northern boys’ 24hr drive for Phuket tournament
Thailand announce squad for next week’s China Cup
Phuket bag first league win
Zinedine Zidane returns to Real Madrid

 

Phuket community
Residents, hotels blamed for Nai Yang canal pollution

I sent photos to the PN years ago of this at Nai Yang. The black water entering and moving along the...(Read More)

Navy in motion to remove Phuket seastead

Trust they will all receive medals....(Read More)

Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

Yet more positive PR for Phuket. Telling the world that our taxi drivers are so bad that they have t...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

Thai Government should show respect and appreciation to this Australian man who was defending a thai...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: For stupidity, click repeat

Clear Opinion piece! Well, the navy has nothing to do,they are happy to make from a mouse a 'ma...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

No water supply, no electricity, by temperatures around 37 degrees. Great time management....(Read More)

Navy in motion to remove Phuket seastead

What is the difference between a anchored vessel and a anchored seastead? Is the thai law clear in t...(Read More)

Patong police, taxi drivers meet to discuss service, behaviour

'We' do this nonsense AFTER the high season when tourists are gone., not BEFORE. We do it th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: For stupidity, click repeat

"But one thing that has surfaced from the seastead farce: a whole new form of tourism accommoda...(Read More)

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

I agree with CJ69 100%. However, there is a good chance that like the several 100K or millions of ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Trash Fashion Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential

 