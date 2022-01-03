BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool as Everton crash

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool as Everton crash

FOOTBALL: Chelsea staged a thrilling fightback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Liverpool despite the absence of the exiled Romelu Lukaku, while Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton as pressure mounted on Rafael Benitez yesterday (Jan 2).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 3 January 2022, 09:15AM

Chelsea’s Mason Mount (left) is tackled by Liverpool’s James Milner during the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge yesterday (Jan 2). Photo: AFP

Chelsea’s Mason Mount (left) is tackled by Liverpool’s James Milner during the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge yesterday (Jan 2). Photo: AFP

Thomas Tuchel’s side were in danger of being blown away after Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah netted in the early stages at Stamford Bridge.

Senegal forward Mane rounded Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy to fire home after Trevoh Chalobah stumbled in a curious attempt to head away a low pass in the ninth minute.

Salah doubled the lead with a sublime solo strike, the Egypt star drifting past Marcos Alonso with some nimble footwork before beating Mendy at his near post in the 26th minute.

Chelsea’s predicament looked even worse with Belgium striker Lukaku dropped after angering Tuchel with his recent admission that he was unhappy with his lack of game-time since his club record move from Inter Milan last year.

But Mateo Kovacic’s brilliant volley from the edge of the area gave Chelsea a lifeline in the 42nd minute.

Christian Pulisic’s fine finish completed Chelsea’s revival in first half stoppage-time as he sprinted onto N’Golo Kante’s pass and fired into the roof of the net.

Chelsea’s escape kept them in second place, one point ahead of third placed Liverpool.

But they trail 10 behind runaway leaders Manchester City after drawing four of their last five league games.

“It was a brilliant match. We started very well and were then 2-0 down from individual mistakes that get punished at this level,” Tuchel said.

“We turned it around, we were close to winning it but it was on the edge and could have gone either way.”

On Lukaku, Tuchel said: “He is our player, there is always a way back. We will clear this behind closed doors.”

It was a frustrating setback for Liverpool, who were without Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino, as well as boss Jurgen Klopp, due to positive coronavirus tests.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last three league matches to leave them languishing 11 points behind champions City with a game in hand.

Reds assistant coach Pep Lijnders said: “It is never boring with us. Incredible intensity from the start with both teams.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“We would have wanted more control. We had so many good counter attacks but it was just missing the last pass.”

At Goodison Park, Everton were booed off after their dismal run extended to just one win in their last 12 league games.

Everton sit eight points above the relegation zone and Benitez will know results must improve quickly if he is to avoid increased talk of the sack.

Brighton made the perfect start with a third-minute opener as Joel Veltman’s cross was nodded on by Neal Maupay for Alexis Mac Allister to net with a clinical volley.

Dan Burn doubled Albion’s lead with a header after Everton were caught flat-footed by Mac Allister’s 21st minute corner.

Just when Benitez thought things could not get any worse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin blazed a 25th minute penalty high over the bar.

The spot-kick was awarded after VAR recommended referee John Brooks took another look at Enock Mwepu’s challenge on Anthony Gordon.

Gordon gave Everton hope when his shot deflected in off Adam Lallana after 53 minutes.

Mac Allister lashed home from 25 yards with 20 minutes to go before Gordon’s close-range finish reduced the deficit again six minutes later.

“I don’t like to make excuses. The goals we conceded is the lack of focus in the first minute and then after you play under pressure,” Benitez said.

“I’m concerned that we have to improve, especially in defence. We are lacking a little quality in the decisions.”

Leeds boosted their survival bid with a 3-1 win against fellow strugglers Burnley at Elland Road.

Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas and Daniel James scored for Leeds, with Maxwel Cornet netting for Burnley.

Brentford came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Mads Roerslev’s close-range finish in the 83rd minute.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand capture sixth Suzuki Cup
A big year of sport ahead in 2022
Young guns helping Arsenal fire
Christmas Hospitality Golf Challenge 2021
Thai athletes who lifted the clouds of gloom in 2021
Man Utd cruise past COVID-hit Burnley
Thailand thump Indonesia 4-0 in Suzuki Cup final first leg
Liverpool stunned as Lookman lifts Leicester
Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England
War Elephants charge to Suzuki Cup final
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Early drama in COVID-hit Sydney to Hobart yacht race
War Elephants in Suzuki Cup driving seat
Polking: Vietnam’s time has come
Phuket sets up Esports development centre

 

Phuket community
Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan

Very unclear- does this mean that people coming into Phuket before 10 Jan can test and go or have to...(Read More)

Tackling household debt high on government’s 2022 agenda

They just gotta have that brand new gigantic truck that sucks gas. Planet will be unlivable in a fe...(Read More)

Anantara Phuket among B3.5bn Minor resorts deal to Abu Dhabi Development Fund

Dear Minor Internl., Please stop using the wetlands on Soi 7 as a dump. I know it's you as ...(Read More)

Government to postpone Test & Go until end of Jan

No surprises there then, will see tourist numbers dwindle with little chance of an Easter or Songkra...(Read More)

Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz

Well Mr Prab Keesin and his PEBA, are the biggest of Time- Share scamming in Phuket. And this farang...(Read More)

Motorbikes hitting walls marks Day 5 of Seven Days of Danger campaign in Phuket

I guess all those ones I've seen driving around were crashes, not accidents so not included in t...(Read More)

Omicron cases spur Bangla ATK blitz

Be serious, these guys act like they actually give a s#!^ about night workers. Prab Keesin and his P...(Read More)

Tackling household debt high on government’s 2022 agenda

Tackling household debts can start with announcing lesser holidays. That creates less spending, more...(Read More)

Motorbikes hitting walls marks Day 5 of Seven Days of Danger campaign in Phuket

The hitting walls motorbike drivers, under influence of alcohol/not having driving license should be...(Read More)

Omicron in Patong: 11 cases confirmed on Soi Bangla

Positive tested international arrivals: 10. Straight into quarantine. In 2 days time, Bangla Rd sta...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 