All youth football coaches, educators & PE teachers from Phuket are invited and encouraged to attend this special coach education event.
Instructor: Max Fouracre
- 10+ years experience working within Premier League clubs, seven years at Chelsea Football Club;
- International Technical Support Officer for Asia who oversees all Chelsea training delivery in their International Development Centres in SEA;
- English FA Youth Award;
- Degree in Football Studies;
- UEFA B Licensed;
- English Football Association Affiliated Tutor.
Coaches/teachers should meet at the football field at 5.45pm.
Max will conduct training with a local U13 team, speaking with the coaches during the session. After the training session, he will be available to discuss coaching further, as we host a coaches forum.
A reminder that Thanyapura is hosting a Chelsea FC football camp, player development project for players aged 8-16 years from Monday April 15 through Thursday April 18, 2019.
Full camp information and online registration is available on the website: www.thanyapura.com/sports/football/camps
If you have any questions, please email steve.wallace@thanyapura.com
