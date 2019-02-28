PHUKET: Chelsea Football Club will conduct a FREE Youth Coaches Clinic on Monday March 4 from 6pm-8pm at Thanyapura Sports Resort.

Football

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 February 2019, 10:38AM

Thanyapura is also hosting a Chelsea FC football camp, player development project for players aged 8-16 years from Monday April 15 through Thursday April 18.

All youth football coaches, educators & PE teachers from Phuket are invited and encouraged to attend this special coach education event.

Instructor: Max Fouracre

10+ years experience working within Premier League clubs, seven years at Chelsea Football Club;

International Technical Support Officer for Asia who oversees all Chelsea training delivery in their International Development Centres in SEA;

English FA Youth Award;

Degree in Football Studies;

UEFA B Licensed;

English Football Association Affiliated Tutor.

Coaches/teachers should meet at the football field at 5.45pm.

Max will conduct training with a local U13 team, speaking with the coaches during the session. After the training session, he will be available to discuss coaching further, as we host a coaches forum.

Full camp information and online registration is available on the website: www.thanyapura.com/sports/football/camps

If you have any questions, please email steve.wallace@thanyapura.com