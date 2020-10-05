Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged

PHUKET: A chef left out of work and with no income due to the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic was found hanged at his home in Srisoonthorn yesterday afternoon (Oct 4).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 5 October 2020, 11:59AM

Chef Saman Prasarika, 45, left out of work by the COVID-19 crisis, was found hanged at his home in Srisoonthorn yesterday afternoon (Oct 4). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Wuttichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, a row house in Moo 4, at about 3:30pm.

Police together with Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers and an ambulance from Thalang Hospital to find the body of Saman Prasarika, 45, on the floor of the bedroom.

Attempts to revive Mr Saman failed, Maj Wuttichai said.

Mr Saman’s wife, Wilaiwan Patchim, 34, told police that late yesterday morning Mr Saman called her while she was working at a coffee shop and told her that he was going to hang himself.

Ms Wilaiwan said she rushed home and found Saman hanged by a piece of cloth tied to the door knob on the bedroom door. She ran out and asked neighbors for help to have her husband’s body moved to the floor.

Wilaiwan explained that Mr Saman used to work as a chef at a well-known restaurant, but he became unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unable to find work for months, Mr Saman became depressed, she said, leading him to take his own life, Maj Wuttichai explained.

Although no signs of a struggle were found on Mr Saman’s body or in the house, Mr Saman’s body was taken to Thalang hospital for further examination and will later be released to his family in order to hold his funeral, Maj Wuttichai added.

SECOND SUICIDE

Later yesterday, police were called to a house on Sri Sena Rd in Phuket Town, where a man had fatally shot himself in the head after he was unable to resolve a dispute with his female partner of seven years.

Capt Wichit Nokkaew of Phuket City Police was called to the home at about 6:30pm.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Kittichai Musiksong, 47, on a sofa in the living room.

Mr Kittichai had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A loaded .38 handgun was on the floor, Capt Wichit noted in his report.

Mr Kittichai’s sister, Ms Sasipha, 48, told police that Mr Kittichai had called her on Friday night and told her that if he died to please hold his funeral in Phattalung and to pay his car loan installments.

Ms Sasipha explained that she knew her brother and his partner, Wanpen Ruamkham, 47, had been arguing and that she had already tried to get them back together.

Ms Wanpen told police that she and Mr Kittichai had been together for seven years, but on Sept 24 she found out that he had a mistress, Capt Wichit said in his report.

She moved out to stay at a house in Tambon Talad Nuea, in Phuket Town, he added.

On Saturday night (Oct 3), at around 10pm, Mr Kittichai came to the house in Talad Nuea.

The two talked in front of the house, with Mr Kittichai urging Ms Wanpen to forgive him, but she refused, Ms Wanpen told police.

Ms Wanpen said that Mr Kittichai then dragged her into her house and pointed a gun at her head. He pulled the trigger repeatedly, but the gun did not fire. He then pointed the gun at his own head and pulled the trigger, and the gun still failed to fire, she said.

A neighbor came in and separated them, after which Mr Kittichai left on his motorbike. Ms Wanpen then reported the incident at Wichit Police Station, Capt Wichit explained in his report.

Police have yet to conclude their investigation and Mr Kittichai’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Capt Wichit also noted in his report.