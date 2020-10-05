Oak Maedow Phuket
Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged

Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged

PHUKET: A chef left out of work and with no income due to the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic was found hanged at his home in Srisoonthorn yesterday afternoon (Oct 4). 

suicidedeathCOVID-19economicsCoronaviruspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 5 October 2020, 11:59AM

Chef Saman Prasarika, 45, left out of work by the COVID-19 crisis, was found hanged at his home in Srisoonthorn yesterday afternoon (Oct 4). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chef Saman Prasarika, 45, left out of work by the COVID-19 crisis, was found hanged at his home in Srisoonthorn yesterday afternoon (Oct 4). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Wuttichai Kaewthong of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, a row house in Moo 4, at about 3:30pm.

Police together with Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers and an ambulance from Thalang Hospital to find the body of Saman Prasarika, 45, on the floor of the bedroom.

Attempts to revive Mr Saman failed, Maj Wuttichai said.

Mr Saman’s wife, Wilaiwan Patchim, 34, told police that late yesterday morning Mr Saman called her while she was working at a coffee shop and told her that he was going to hang himself. 

Ms Wilaiwan said she rushed home and found Saman hanged by a piece of cloth tied to the door knob on the bedroom door. She ran out and asked neighbors for help to have her husband’s body moved to the floor.

Wilaiwan explained that Mr Saman used to work as a chef at a well-known restaurant, but he became unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unable to find work for months, Mr Saman became depressed, she said, leading him to take his own life, Maj Wuttichai explained.

Although no signs of a struggle were found on Mr Saman’s body or in the house, Mr Saman’s body was taken to Thalang hospital for further examination and will later be released to his family in order to hold his funeral, Maj Wuttichai added.

SECOND SUICIDE

Later yesterday, police were called to a house on Sri Sena Rd in Phuket Town, where a man had fatally shot himself in the head after he was unable to resolve a dispute with his female partner of seven years.

Capt Wichit Nokkaew of Phuket City Police was called to the home at about 6:30pm. 

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Kittichai Musiksong, 47, on a sofa in the living room.

Mr Kittichai had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A loaded .38 handgun was on the floor, Capt Wichit noted in his report.

Mr Kittichai’s sister, Ms Sasipha, 48, told police that Mr Kittichai had called her on Friday night and told her that if he died to please hold his funeral in Phattalung and to pay his car loan installments.

Ms Sasipha explained that she knew her brother and his partner, Wanpen Ruamkham, 47, had been arguing and that she had already tried to get them back together. 

Ms Wanpen told police that she and Mr Kittichai had been together for seven years, but on Sept 24 she found out that he had a mistress, Capt Wichit said in his report.

She moved out to stay at a house in Tambon Talad Nuea, in Phuket Town, he added.

On Saturday night (Oct 3), at around 10pm, Mr Kittichai came to the house in Talad Nuea.

The two talked in front of the house, with Mr Kittichai urging Ms Wanpen to forgive him, but she refused, Ms Wanpen told police.

Ms Wanpen said that Mr Kittichai then dragged her into her house and pointed a gun at her head. He pulled the trigger repeatedly, but the gun did not fire. He then pointed the gun at his own head and pulled the trigger, and the gun still failed to fire, she said.

A neighbor came in and separated them, after which Mr Kittichai left on his motorbike. Ms Wanpen then reported the incident at Wichit Police Station, Capt Wichit explained in his report.

Police have yet to conclude their investigation and Mr Kittichai’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Capt Wichit also noted in his report.

Paddy | 05 October 2020 - 13:51:45 

I'm afraid this is going to happen a lot more often, if the gov does not help the people in need . Suicides are going to kill thousands of people. I'm also afraid crime rates will hit the roof. You see the police are making drug hauls every other day . The addicts are not going to stop using just because they have no money .. They will find money by committing crimes. Keep Chinese out of h...

 

Chef left unemployed by economic crisis found hanged

I'm afraid this is going to happen a lot more often, if the gov does not help the people in need...(Read More)

Interpol issues ’red notice’ for Red Bull scion

By now, how many 'red notices' have been issued, and withdrawn on request of Thai Government...(Read More)

Activists banned from speaking about 1976 event

How can people feel uncomfortable with pro democratic persons? "Thai Democracy' doesn't...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Kurt...they missing something...it must be Phuket is a 3rd worldclass destination. Charging first cl...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Yep...skip...more than correct..its nothing else like a big hoax enabling governments to implement a...(Read More)

Top zoo official slain in missing-deer case

14 gunshot wounds to his head and body!! How do such unstable psychopaths get in to positions of aut...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

Thats exactly what it is.. the scam of expats and foreign tourists will continue...LOS=Land of Scam....(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

the current rtPCR test is not quantative and will test positive for minute traces of antibodies from...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

the fear will continue until the media reports the truth about the scientific fact that the current ...(Read More)

Four Points By Sheraton expands In Thailand with the opening of Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

...."Phuket is a world-class destination' .... Really? Now, in 2020? What exactly is wor...(Read More)

 

