Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life

Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life

WORLD: Muslims and non-Muslims cheered and sang together outside a New Zealand court today (Aug 27) as the white supremacist who unleashed carnage at two mosques was jailed for life, with one survivor saying he will be able to sleep at night again.

crimedeathviolence
By AFP

Thursday 27 August 2020, 03:15PM

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, today (Aug 27) became the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Photo: AFP

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, today (Aug 27) became the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Photo: AFP

“What we have seen today is the justice that we hoped (for),” said Gamal Fouda, imam of Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque, as well-wishers handed flowers to the survivors and bereaved family members emerging from the Christchurch High Court.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, began his killing spree at Al Noor before moving to a second mosque in suburban Linwood while Muslims were at Friday prayers on March 15 last year.

He murdered 51 people that day, and at the end of a four-day hearing, he became the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Afghan refugee Taj Kamran, who was shot several times in the leg and still requires walking aids, leaned against a fence as he raised his arms in joy.

“Tonight I will be able to sleep,” he said.

“I could not sleep after the shooting, I cried a lot.”

Despite the sentence, the strictest possible under New Zealand law, Fouda said the loss inflicted by Tarrant was irreversible.

“No punishment is going to bring our loved ones back and our sadness will continue for the rest of our lives,” he said.

Some survivors and family members of victims described feeling relief, and the hope for some closure.

Abdul Aziz, who chased the gunman from the Linwood mosque, said the sentence was “what he deserved to get and what we deserved to get. We can move on with our lives.”

And Haminah Tuyan, whose husband was killed by Tarrant, said she was “relieved and at peace” and was going home to pray.

“In our religion, after something like this we put our forehead on the ground and on the floor and we thank Allah profusely,” she added.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

It doesn’t bring back our son’

Hazim Al-Umari, father of 35-year-old Hussein who was shot dead while trying to protect others, said the life sentence was what he wanted.

“I am happy, happy for us. Hussein was brave, we know from the eyewitnesses and from the video that he tried to do something to protect the worshippers. He could have run away but he didn’t,” he said.

“It doesn’t bring our son back but it ends this chapter.”

The crowd of supporters outside the court was organised by Christchurch’s Student Volunteer Army, which was founded as a community help organisation following the devastating 2011 earthquakes in the city that killed 185 people.

Its chief executive Sam Johnson said they wanted to “do something nice” for the Muslim community.

“You can see all New Zealanders here and many people supporting us and that is what makes us stronger and stronger,” said Ahmede Yesuf, who was wounded at Al Noor.

New Zealand police commission Andrew Coster, meanwhile, said was “very satisfied” with the outcome.

“The sentence is the strictest that can be handed down in this country,” Coster said.

But he deflected a question about whether there could be other potential terrorists in the community who, like Tarrant, had no criminal record and were not on any intelligence watchlist.

Coster said the official inquiry into the massacre was yet to be completed “and obviously there might be some findings and learnings from that and we’re ready to receive any recommendations. We continue to work as vigilantly as we can.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-school principal sentenced to death? Phuket tourism requirements! || August 27
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket
We Travel Together benefits expanded to businesses
School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance
Interior Ministry: Local elections before year’s end
UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart
Thailand Elite – For Those Who Want to Make Thailand a Second Home
Prayut backs return of tourists
Students submit manifesto
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Facebook vs Thailand government? Phuket hotels scramble to be quarantine venues! || August 26
Phuket mobile blood clinic reaches out for donations
Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues
Power outage to affect Wichit
UN declares Africa free of polio

 

Phuket community
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

Useless as long as the 2 weeks quarantine is in place. Thai airways wants to loose more money. ...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

How and why are "target tourists" selected? Money, politics? Testing.. haha yeah right, we...(Read More)

THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

555555555555....(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

K...because extradition proceedings have not been taken and they repeatedly refused to cooperate wit...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

Pascale how does this add to the discussion on the above story... seems like a personal attack.. &q...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Many foreign tourists will not be able to prove the $100,000 US medical coverage. As retired America...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Useless money and time, nobody is accepting these unsane rules...(Read More)

UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart

Did this U.N. group provide "Fit to Fly" certificates along with $100,000 insurance polici...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Unless someone has to come to Thailand, why would any tourist visit when it's so much expense an...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

Kurt,you really should book those discounted rooms. After working hard for years posting highly ente...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand

 