THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Checkpoints nab Grab, Food Panda delivery drivers with kratom

Checkpoints nab Grab, Food Panda delivery drivers with kratom

PHUKET: Officers stationed at two different checkpoints on the island today (Apr 14) nabbed food delivery drivers carrying kratom in their food bags.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 14 April 2020, 03:56PM

Two men were caught at a checkpoint in Koh Kaew with 1.4 kilos of fresh kratom leaves. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two men were caught at a checkpoint in Koh Kaew with 1.4 kilos of fresh kratom leaves. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A delivery driver was caught in Chalong with a bottle of kratom juice in his insulated food bag. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A delivery driver was caught in Chalong with a bottle of kratom juice in his insulated food bag. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A delivery driver was caught in Chalong with a bottle of kratom juice in his insulated food bag. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A delivery driver was caught in Chalong with a bottle of kratom juice in his insulated food bag. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Even a Lamborghini is stopped and checked at a checkpoint on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Even a Lamborghini is stopped and checked at a checkpoint on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Arrests at checkpoints across the island have landed 454 prosecutions for breaches of the Emergency Decree since Apr 3, Gen Rungrote noted. Image: Phuket Provincial PoliceA total of 454

Arrests at checkpoints across the island have landed 454 prosecutions for breaches of the Emergency Decree since Apr 3, Gen Rungrote noted. Image: Phuket Provincial PoliceA total of 454

« »

Police and volunteers stationed at a checkpoint on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew nabbed the first catch of the day at about 8:15am when two men on a motorbike, one of the men wearing a Grab delivery shirt, tried to pass.

Believing the men were acting suspiciously, the officers stopped and searched the motorbike, and found in the insulated food bag a plastic bag containing 1.4 kilogrammes of kratom leaves.

The officers arrested the driver Anwa Maimahad, 19, and his passenger Alongkorn Longhan, 26, who was carrying the food bag.

Both men were charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug.

At about 1:30pm today, officers stationed at a checkpoint on Chao Fa West Rd arrested Food Panda delivery driver Widsarut Sritham, 34, after they found a plastic bottle containing about 200ml of kratom juice inside his insulated food bag.

QSI International School Phuket

Widsarut was taken to Chalong Police Station where he, too, was charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri today announced that police had so far made arrests in 454 cases for breaches of the Emergency Decree at checkpoints across the island since Apr 3, when the national nighttime curfew from 10pm to 4am came into force.

Since then, officers at checkpoints had inspected 13,822 vehicles, he said.

Gen Rungrote gave a breakdown of the number of cases brought to prosecution by officers at the checkpoints as per police station as follows:

  • Phuket City Police (Muang District) – 140 cases
  • Thalang Police Station – 25 cases
  • Kathu Police Station – 15 cases
  • Patong Police Station – 110 cases
  • Wichit Police Station – 48 cases
  • Chalong Police Station – 39 cases
  • Karon Police Station – 32 cases
  • Cherng Talay Police Station – 15 cases
  • Tha Chatchai Police Station – 12 cases
  • Sakhu Police Station – 11 cases
  • Kamala Police Station – 7 cases

Prosecutions in all cases were quickly presented to the court, with the offenders each fined B5,000 and sentenced to 15 days’ imprisonment, and placed on two years’ probation, Gen Rungrote said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor holds to April 30 deadline to ‘end COVID spread’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Alleged paedo caught from hiding! Feeding Phuket strays during COVID! || April 14
Boy, 12 months old, and woman, 97, among 10 new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 188
Phuket’s second COVID ‘field hospital’ ready to open
Firms sound knell for 10mn job toll
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Silent Songkran! Man goes to prison to get three meals a day! || April 13
Exercise outdoors permitted during lockdown, confirms Phuket health chief
Phuket lockdown checkpoints back up as people hit the roads
Two new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 178
Majority not confident in government’s handling of COVID-19
Thousands cancel handout requests
Phuket wakes to silent Songkran
Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need
Four new Phuket COVID cases as ‘proactive’ campaign yields results
Phuket Property Guide: Pandemic and property

 

Phuket community
Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

@Wiesel One month ago most people were still sitting at a restaurant or a bar enjoying their food o...(Read More)

Two new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 178

How many of the 2177 being PUI, checked, and gone home had actually Covid-19? Was it not a common f...(Read More)

Firms sound knell for 10mn job toll

"Government has now a lot of "non barrack"problems at her hands to handle. What ? ...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

@Kurt. What do you don't understand about a door to door check ? Not registered Thai's do n...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

This post is complaining about the incessant complaining, about the incessant complaining, incessan...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

So one is handing the other something, with a glove on. I suppose the gloves do not transmit ? And t...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

Keep the Or Bor SARS away from my residence- now that masks with condensation outlets are the rage...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

@quinault11, Problem on Phuket, is, in Thalang area only, a few thousands not registered Thai. They ...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

Without a lockdown there would be no need for this.A lockdown to stop the virus from spreading and t...(Read More)

Firms sound knell for 10mn job toll

No question that the pandemic will take more months, until there is a vaccine. And don't forget ...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Pavilions Home Video
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 