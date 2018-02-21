PHUKET: A charity fun run titled “1st Run 4 Blood” is being held by Vachira Phuket Hospital on Mar 18 with the aim of raising B6 million for a mobile blood donation vehicle.

Wednesday 21 February 2018, 10:38AM

Officials seen here at the ‘1st Run 4 Blood’ press conference. Photo: PR Dept

On Monday (Feb 19), Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong together with Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital Dr Chalermpong Sukonthapon presided over a press conference to announce details of the 1st Run 4 Blood event. He was joined at the conference by local government officials and representatives of the local media.

Dr Chalermpong said, “Vachira Phuket Hospital has launched a project to raise funds to purchase a mobile blood donation vehicle. We see this as a needed acquisition as it will make blood donating more convenient for the general public.

“We believe it will also help with the problem of a shortage in blood bank supplies.

“The budget for purchasing this mobile blood donation vehicle is B6mn, and as we are unable to receive a budget for this from the central government we are launching this project to help us raise the funds,” he said.

“With the cooperation of the Phuket Blood Donation Club and ME-ED team we are organising the 1st Run 4 Blood campaign to help us raise funds for this vehicle.

“The event will be held on Sunday, Mar 18 at 6am, with the route taking runners from Karon Park (Nong Han) along Kata and Karon beaches.

“The run will be divided into three race distances; 3 kilometre, 5km and 10 km, and we are inviting people who want to be healthy and love running to come and join us for this charity run campaign,” he added.