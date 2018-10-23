Charity Quiz for the Good Shepherd Centre

Ask many parents, most arguments with kids are about screen time. Children are constantly on their devices. If it’s not phones, it’s iPads or TV video games. Communication skills especially in young kids are suffering, as the iPad turns into the babysitter.

Community

By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 October 2018, 06:00PM

Underprivileged children are afforded the rights to an education thanks to the charitable efforts of the Good Shepherd Centre, Phuket Town

A June study by AVG Technologies however, surveyed more than 6,000 children, aged 8 to 13 from Brazil, Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Czech Republic and the United States. The survey discovered that 32% of children felt unimportant when their moms and dads were distracted by their phones. The kids said they had to compete with technology for their parents’ attention, and 28% of mothers and fathers agreed with this observation.

‘After school’ kids’ time is also filled with clubs, extra classes or sports tournaments.

That leaves precious little time for families to come together, as well as activities for all ages being limited on the island.

With this in mind, the Good Shepherd Centre decided to host a relaxed Pub Quiz style afternoon, bringing the community together. Families, teachers and friends.

“It’s not Mastermind, you don’t need to be top of the class,” said Sister Lakana, Director of the Centre, “But easy, interesting questions and challenges for all ages. A fun afternoon for everyone to interact, with a little friendly competition from some of the schools on the island.”

Quiz Masters extraordinaire Kath and Stuart Cummings will host the afternoon.

Royal Phuket Marina was chosen for its central location with easy access for participants in the north and the south of the island.

The amazing Kid’s Mania kids’ club will be open for the younger ones, with 50% of the B250 entrance fee kindly donated to the charity.

The fun starts at 3pm on Sunday, November 4, with the quiz and there may even be some time for a few games of bingo afterwards.

Prizes will be awarded for the top teams (max eight per team) and a special prize for ‘Phuket’s Smartest Family’.

Food and beverage will be available on the afternoon. Generous sponsors include The Phuket News, Centara Karon, Les Diables, Andara Phuket and BB&B.

Tickets cost B150 for students and B300 for adults.

Every penny of profit goes towards the Good Shepherd Centre, Phuket Town, who are in desperate need of funds to continue running their school and support services for underprivileged children.

Tickets are limited. Please contact 089 874 2742.

Good Shepherd Centre, Phuket Town

Call +66(0) 085 908 6560

Website: www.goodshepherdcentrephuket.com

Facebook: goodshepherdlearningcenter.phuket