Charity Foundation on a Roll

Living Waters Phuket has immersed itself in funding and completing emergency community projects in record turnaround times

Sunday 20 March 2022, 11:00AM

LWP Foundation

Living Waters Phuket Foundation was set up to build brighter futures for communities in need. This Foundation provides financial grants to projects around essential relief areas including emergency food supplies, education requirements, renewable energy and sustainable environmental solutions. It was established to help registered charities, foundations, private companies and government organisations, by funding community projects around Phuket and the surrounding islands.

Taken For Granted

Grants are continuously being awarded to community groups, charities, Not-For-Profit organisations (NFPOs) and individuals who want to help by finding solutions to the aforementioned challenges in Phuket and beyond. The independent board of advisors reviews each grant application objectively, fairly and impartially. With financial grants being awarded each week, LWP has been busy completing projects to help communities in need.

A Busy Year

So far in 2022 alone, the LWP Foundation has completed a number of community projects across Thailand including some highlighted below:

The Red Cross Phuket

This wheelchair assistance project saw funding from the LWP Foundation to purchase 1,800 wheelchairs for use in hospitals, clinics and vaccination centres across Thailand to assist those with mobility issues.

Tambon Phunai Koh Yao Yai Orphan Education Funding

The Foundation funded the purchase of school supplies for parentless children from this Orphanage at the start of 2022. LWP donated funds for school supplies and this directly allowed the children to return and get the change to continue gaining an education. Funding covered 1 full year of schooling needs for the children.

The Good Shepherd BanYa Literacy and Learning Centre

This proposal saw record speed completion for the purchase of ATK test kits for over 400 children in order for testing to take place to allow the school to reopen. This project was achieved in under a week from application to completion, making it a rapid and successful project for everyone involved.

Koh Samui Life Bags

This initiative raised funds in order to purchase food, pack Life Bags and distribute to communities in need on the island of Koh Samui; packing and delivery took place in March 2022 and these Life Bags contained staple food and household products including rice, oil, canned foods, soaps, etc.

Life Home Project

This project was around providing funding to the Life Home Project in Phuket, which gives education opportunities to HIV positive Thai children. The funding provided educational opportunities, financially supporting the children currently living in the project.

Seeds of Change

Funded sewing machines were delivery to the Vocational Sewing Centre, located at Good Shepherd Migrant Work Centre Phuket (GMSW). This project aimed to provide employment alternatives and skills development for young people in need within the community.

Phuket Has Been Good To Us

LWP completed two funding project for PHBGTU, allowing 500 disadvantaged students access to a new computer lab, as well as providing new IT equipment for teachers, volunteers and administrators to be able to deliver their English classes more effectively.

LWP Foundation – Building Brighter Futures

“Phuket continues to see a lull in tourism, plus a rise in case numbers; so, the need for Life Bags and community help has never been more salient. We focus our funding initiatives on communities most in need; such as those in community isolation, helping to get children back to school, providing clean water sources and other education and environmental issues. LWP is open for grant applications and much needed donations to carry on our work.” (Shaun Stenning, CEO and Founder of 5 Star Marine)

Donations

You can donate to the Foundation's Weeboon page to help fund more sustainable, community projects where you will also find weekly updates on initiatives.

Find Out More

www.livingwatersphuket.com

https://www.facebook.com/livingwatersphuket

https://www.instagram.com/livingwatersphuket/

Weeboon Donations: Living Waters Phuket



