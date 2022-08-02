Tengoku
Charity football match planned to aid underprivileged kids

FOOTBALL: A charity football match is being organised by authorities to help underprivileged youngsters across Phuket, it has been confirmed.

Football
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 04:02PM

Image: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

The competition, labelled “Penalty Shooutout”, will be held on Aug 21 at the artificial grass football field at TX Park Stadium in Ratsada, with the aim to raise funds for the Phuket Provincial Children and Youth Aid Committee, Children’s Observation and Protection Center and Juvenile Detention Center.

Local teams can register to take part in the competition which includes a fee of B2,500 per team. Seeveral official agencies, including from neighbouring provinces, have been engaged to help recruit teams although registration is open to the general public, organisers confirmed.

The unveiling of the competition was made on Sunday (July 31) at an event hosted by Nattaporn Panitpichetwong from the Phuket Provincial Children and Youth Aid Committee who will serve as chairperson for the charity match on Aug 21.

Mrs Nattaporn was joined by Thammawat Wongchareonyot, president of the Phuket Sports Association; Somsak Boonkaew, member of Wichit sub-district Municipality Council; Warin Khaothong, secretary of Phuket Town Uncle’s Association; Somkid Supap and Sathit Chuaydam, acting presidents of Phuket Town Uncle’s Association; Cholasit Kaewyaratana, president of Phuket Songkhla Association; Kamron Sukban, president of Nakhon Si Thammarat Association; the Phuket province director of the Trang Club; Phuket province director of the Northern Andaman Association; and the director of the Surat Thani Club in Phuket.

Mrs Nattaporn explained that sumissions for teams will be open until Aug 12 and that application inquiries can be made to Ms Jinnatphon Phanitpichetwong on 081-891-3498 or Ms Onuma Boonrit on 081-543-9227 /076-250353.

She further explained that a meeting on Aug 20 at TX Park Stadium will see the draw for the competition being made which will order the teams accordingly.

Phuket community
Vietnamese mother, daughter drown at Phuket beach

Cristy, you're just further demonstrating your lack of knowledge of Phuket beaches. There have b...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Christy. I am an Airline Pilot and Kurt is 100% correct. The aircraft should have been evacuated as ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

Of course there is going to be an CAAT investigation into this mishap (and likely the US NTSB too,) ...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

@Nasa12 You copied a comment from BangkokPost. How about writing your own comment next time?...(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass closes for pump repairs

It's good we have sometimes days of heavy rain. Than the lack of underpasses pump check ups/main...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

christysweet, hold your horses. :-) CAAT already started investigation why captain kept 144 passeng...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

If the aircraft was in good technical condition, than this disaster is a human error. Pilots get p...(Read More)

Sword-wielding man shot dead by Phuket Town pub security guard

--- Phuket Town Pub open at 05:50AM. ---Security guard with a gun, --- 5 Senior officers turn up a...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

This is why you don't want open drainage ditches running parallel to a runway like Phuket still...(Read More)

Nok Air plane slides off runway in Chiang Rai, all flights cancelled

No. Read it again, the rule is once an evacuation is ordered by the pilot, it must take no longer t...(Read More)

 

