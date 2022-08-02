Charity football match planned to aid underprivileged kids

FOOTBALL: A charity football match is being organised by authorities to help underprivileged youngsters across Phuket, it has been confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Image: Sports Association of Phuket / Facebook

The competition, labelled “Penalty Shooutout”, will be held on Aug 21 at the artificial grass football field at TX Park Stadium in Ratsada, with the aim to raise funds for the Phuket Provincial Children and Youth Aid Committee, Children’s Observation and Protection Center and Juvenile Detention Center.

Local teams can register to take part in the competition which includes a fee of B2,500 per team. Seeveral official agencies, including from neighbouring provinces, have been engaged to help recruit teams although registration is open to the general public, organisers confirmed.

The unveiling of the competition was made on Sunday (July 31) at an event hosted by Nattaporn Panitpichetwong from the Phuket Provincial Children and Youth Aid Committee who will serve as chairperson for the charity match on Aug 21.

Mrs Nattaporn was joined by Thammawat Wongchareonyot, president of the Phuket Sports Association; Somsak Boonkaew, member of Wichit sub-district Municipality Council; Warin Khaothong, secretary of Phuket Town Uncle’s Association; Somkid Supap and Sathit Chuaydam, acting presidents of Phuket Town Uncle’s Association; Cholasit Kaewyaratana, president of Phuket Songkhla Association; Kamron Sukban, president of Nakhon Si Thammarat Association; the Phuket province director of the Trang Club; Phuket province director of the Northern Andaman Association; and the director of the Surat Thani Club in Phuket.

Mrs Nattaporn explained that sumissions for teams will be open until Aug 12 and that application inquiries can be made to Ms Jinnatphon Phanitpichetwong on 081-891-3498 or Ms Onuma Boonrit on 081-543-9227 /076-250353.

She further explained that a meeting on Aug 20 at TX Park Stadium will see the draw for the competition being made which will order the teams accordingly.